Mastering the lateral lunge: Sculpt your way to fitness success

If you're looking to level up your workout routine and target those hard-to-reach muscles, the lateral lunge is the way to go.

Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just starting out, this exercise is a fabulous addition to any workout routine. Let's explore the benefits, muscles worked, variations and more.

What is the lateral lunge exercise?

How does this exercise work on muscles? (Image via Pexels/Dinielle De Veyra)

This exercise is a game-changer when it comes to full body engagement and functional fitness. By incorporating this exercise in your routine, you will be able to strengthen your lower body, improve balance and enhance flexibility.

So, what exactly is this exercise, and how does it work its magic?

Understanding this exercise

At its core, this exercise is a dynamic exercise that primarily targets the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings.

To do this exercise, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing forward. Take a wide step to the side, keeping your toes pointed forward and chest lifted.

Bend your knee, and lower your body, keeping the other leg straight. Push through the heel of the bent leg to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, alternating back and forth.

Muscles worked in this workout

This exercise squeezes the glutes and lower body. (Image via Freepik/Drobotdean)

When you engage in this exercise, you activate several key muscle groups. The primary focus lies on the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings. These powerhouse muscles work together to stabilize the body, improve lower body strength and enhance overall athleticism.

Additionally, this exercise engages the adductors, abductors and core muscles, providing a complete lower body workout.

Lateral lunge variations to spice things up

Lunge variations to try (Image via Freepik/Halayalex)

To keep your fitness routine fresh and exciting, it's always a good idea to explore different variations of exercises. The same goes for this exercise. Let's take a look at some fabulous variations that can take your workout to the next level:

Weighted lateral lunge: Grab a pair of dumbbells or kettlebell to add resistance, and intensify the workout. Hold the weight close to your chest, or let it hang by your sides as you do the exercise.

Curtsy lunge with lateral lunge: Do a curtsy lunge before transitioning into a lunge. This combination targets the glutes from various angles and adds a fun twist to your routine.

Lateral lunge jump: Boost your cardiovascular fitness by adding explosive jumps to your lunges. Do this exercise, and explode upward, switching sides in mid-air. Land softly and repeat.

Sliding lateral lunge: Place a towel or slide board under one foot, and slide it out to the side as you lunge, challenging your stability and engaging the inner and outer thighs.

Lateral lunge with overhead reach: As you descend into the pose, extend your arms overhead, engaging the upper body and core muscles for a full body workout.

Incorporating these variations not only adds excitement to your routine but also allows you to target specific muscle groups in different ways, ensuring a well-rounded workout experience.

You're now armed with the knowledge to unlock the transformative power of this exercise.

By incorporating this dynamic exercise in your fitness routine, you will sculpt strong, toned lower body muscles, improve balance and enhance overall functional fitness.

Don't be afraid to try out the variations mentioned above to keep your workouts fresh and exciting.

