5 Butt Exercises to Target & Shape Your Glutes

The glute muscles are the largest muscles in the body and play an important role in helping you exercise, move around and power your body.

However, if you don't work them out properly, they can get weak and flabby — which is not at all attractive. Fortunately, there are plenty of butt exercises that can help you target this area and make sure the glutes stay strong, toned, and lifted.

Butt Exercises for Glutes

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Hip Thrust

They're a great way to target your glutes. They can be done with a barbell, dumbbells, or even with no weight at all. If you’re looking for a good butt exercise to help shape and sculpt your rear end, this is definitely the one to try.

This move involves lying on the floor while raising your hips off of it so that only your shoulders and heels are touching the ground.

Squeeze your glutes in as you lift up into the hip thrust position — that means only the lower half of your body should be in contact with the floor at first before slowly lowering yourself down till there's no weight on any part of you anymore (except for maybe an ounce or two on each foot).

Once that happens, repeat as needed till fatigue sets in (which will happen fairly quickly because these take some serious strength).

#2 Banded Walk

Banded walks are a great way to stretch the glutes and hamstrings.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To do the exercise, you will need a resistance band and a sturdy surface on which to walk. The resistance band should be set up below hip height.

That can be done by placing the band around something stable (like a door) or holding it in place with your hand.

If you want to walk forward, squat down, and step laterally with one leg till both feet are stretching the band.

Return back through it as far as possible before stepping back into your starting position.

Repeat the movement for 15-20 steps before switching legs and repeating again.

#3 Lunge

Lunges are a great way to build muscle in the hamstrings, glutes, and even the quads.

To do the exercise, follow these steps:

Start with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a step forward with one leg, and lower yourself down till your back knee almost touches the floor.

Make sure to keep your head up, shoulders back, and chest out.

Push off of your front foot to return to a standing position, and perform a few reps.

#4 Goblet Squat

Goblet squats are a deep variation of the conventional squat but require you to hold the weight in front of you rather than on your back. Kettlebells and dumbbells are optimal for this exercise.

Here's how you can do a goblet squat:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell vertically next to the chest.

Squat as if sitting back in a chair till your thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your weight on your heels, not your toes or the ball of your foot.

Pause for one second at the bottom of each squat, and push through your heels to return to standing; repeat for the specified reps.

#5 Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are a great way to work the butt and hamstrings at the same time. They have a myriad of benefits, as they increase endurance in the hamstrings and glutes, improve posture, and help relieve lower back pain as well.

To perform a glute bridge:

Lie on your back with both legs bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips up towards the ceiling till there's a straight line from the knees to the shoulders. Hold for two seconds, and lower down slowly for one second before repeating the motion for 15-20 repetitions.

Takeaway

We hope that you’re ready to get your glutes in shape. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to start the process, we recommend starting with hip thrusts before moving on to the rest of the exercises.

These are great, as they don’t require much equipment other than yourself, so you can do them at home or wherever else is convenient for you.

