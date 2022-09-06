5 best lower ab and core exercises for men

Core exercises are a crucial part of a workout routine whether you want to build washboard abs or bolster the core. A strong core provides benefits in both the gym and in performing functional everyday movements.

To compensate for a weak core, the body recruits different muscles, which can lead to poor posture or injury. For instance, a weak core can result in poor posture, as the spine is forced round, and the pelvis is rotated to the front to support the core, impacting back health. That's why incorporating core exercises in a workout routine is very important.

Lower abs include the rectus abdominis and oblique. Although spot reduction of fat is not possible, there are exercises that maximize the toning of a particular body part.

As body fat is often stored in the lower abdomen region, it's important to incorporate lower abs exercises in your workout routine.

Best Lower Abs and Core Exercises for Men

We have curated a list of the five best lower abs and core exercises for men:

1) Cable Crunch

Cable crunches significantly build core strength along with enhancing body posture.

How to do it?

Start off by adjusting the rope attachment to the highest height and kneeling with your front to the cable machine.

Grasp the rope in an overhand grip, with your hands at the top of the head and rope towards the face.

Drive your shoulders to your pelvis till your elbows and legs are close to each other.

With control, return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Medicine Ball Jackknife

Medicine ball jackknife is one of the most underrated yet popular lower abs and core exercises that can help in building core strength along with working the arms and legs. This exercise also helps in enhancing body balance and stability.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on your back, with the medicine ball secured between your feet and arms by your side.

Raise your legs off the ground while lifting your upper body off the ground. In this position, your legs and upper body should create a 'V' shape.

Pass the medicine ball to your hands while bringing your legs and upper body to the ground.

Reach your arms with the ball over your head without touching the floor.

Repeat.

3) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches are a challenging core exercise that primarily target the lower abs and help you get defined abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back pressed, soles of your feet on the floor, arms on the side, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

With an engaged core, raise your feet above the ground till your thighs are in a vertical position.

Drive your knees towards your face before lowering your legs back to the ground.

Repeat.

4) Front Squat

Front squats engage the core muscles along with working several other muscles throughout the body.

How to do it?

Starting off with your legs hip-distance apart, position the barbell at the front of your shoulders with both hands and elbows pointed forward.

Lower your body to the ground in a squatting position by hinging down at the hips and bending your knees.

Drive through your heels to get back into a standing position.

Repeat.

5) Flutter Kick

Flutter kicks target the lower abs along with shedding fat from the core region and legs.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on your back, with both hands positioned under the butt.

Raise one leg to hip height while keeping it straight as the other hovers above the ground.

Swap the position of the legs in a flutter kick movement.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned lower abs and core exercises can be a fine addition to your workout routine.

These core exercises provide several benefits, such as building washboard abs, enhancing stability, toning and strengthening the muscles, enhancing posture, improving back health, and more.

These workouts can also help get rid of excess fat from the stomach region. You can couple these exercises with a nutritious diet for quicker results. Considering the benefits of these exercises, you should include them in your workout routine.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav