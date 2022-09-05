5 Best Functional Bodybuilding Abs Exercises for Men

Including functional bodybuilding abs exercises into your workout routine can keep your training interesting and varied. These exercises can engage your core muscles in different ways and also increase your strength.

Functional bodybuilding abs exercises are not only good for washboard abs, but they also provide a multitude of other benefits. They include increased range of motion, better posture, increased stability, enhanced balance, and more.

Having a strong core with the best functional bodybuilding abs exercises is also a good way to boost overall sports and athletic performance.

We have created a list of the five best and most effective functional bodybuilding abs exercises men can include in their workout routine to keep their muscles guessing and avoid monotony from doing the same exercises.

Functional Bodybuilding Abs Exercises for Men

Here are some of the best functional bodybuilding abs exercises for men. However, they are a kind of advanced variation with weights, which require a certain strength and body balance. Nevertheless, let's get started:

1) Sledgehammer Swing

Besides working on your abdominals, sledgehammer swings also target several other muscles, including the shoulders, and back. This exercise also enhances cardiovascular fitness and helps burn serious calories.

How to do it?

Position yourself in front of the tyre while gripping the sledgehammer with both hands. Keep the dominant hand close to the head of the hammer, keeping the other at the bottom. Bring the sledgehammer over your head in circular motion before slamming it on the tyre with all the force you can muster. Repeat.

2) Landmine

Landmine rotation is one of the most efficient functional bodybuilding abs exercises men can do to target their obliques. The movement in the exercise can help increase the range of motion and tone muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet wider than shoulder distance. Hook one hand of the barbell to the landmine attachment, and grasp the other side with your other hand, with the hands overlapping each other. Rotate the barbell around the body along with your shoulders, keeping your arms locked out. Repeat.

3) Wood Chopper

The cable wood chopper is amongst the dynamic and efficient exercises to help you build washboard abs and also build power and strength in the core muscles. Besides being as an abs exercise, wood choppers also target several muscle groups.

How to do it?

Hook the cable anchor over the top frame with an adjustable mechanism, and place your body such that your movement is across the body and downward.

With a neutral spine, with feet shoulder-distance apart and slightly bent knees, straighten both arms to clutch the cable. With control, pull the cable diagonal and downward across the body while rotating your torso. With control, reverse the movement. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell Turkish Get Up

Kettlebell Turkish get up can help in building a solid foundation of the body along with enhancing stability.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back with your right hand extended while holding the kettlebell with the same side of the foot planted and knee bent.

Straighten the left side of the leg and arm at a 45-degree angle. Roll onto your left forearm and hips, with your right hand extended towards the ceiling. Drive through your right foot to raise your hips high.

5) Barbell Roll Out

This is one of the most effective and popular functional bodybuilding abs exercises men can include in their training split. This exercise targets the shoulders, back, and abdominals.

How to do it?

Position the barbell in front of your body while you take the high kneeling position on the ground.

With your shoulders directly above the weight, start rolling the barbell forward with control along your upper body. Make sure your knees remain pressed onto the floor. Reverse the movement to bring the barbell to its original position.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned functional bodybuilding abs exercises can help men build washboard abs along with adding greater definition to muscles. These exercises also entail many other benefits as mentioned above.

A strong core makes your everyday life easier, with improved functional movements, such as bending, walking, running, climbing, and more. A strengthened body also reduces the likelihood of injury, especially in the lower back.

Considering the benefits of functional bodybuilding abs exercises, you should include them in your workout routine.

