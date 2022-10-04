5 Best Lower Chest Dumbbell Exercises For Men to Get Bigger Pecs

If you want to get bigger pecs, there's no better way than by using dumbbells. In fact, some of the best chest exercises for men require nothing but a pair of weights and an open floor space.

Here are five that can help you build your upper body strength and improve your physique:

Best Lower Chest Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Single-arm decline press

The single-arm decline press is a unilateral movement for the chest that can be performed lying on a decline bench with one arm at a time. To do it, lie down on a decline bench of about 45 degrees, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Lift one arm directly over your chest, and lower it back to starting position. Repeat for reps, and switch arms. This exercise will even out those pesky imbalance in your muscles and help you build a symmetrical chest, something that cannot be achieved by just bench pressing and doing push-ups.

#2 Low cable crossover

This exercise is great for opening up and hitting the pectorialis, which often goes untrained during the standard bench press. To do it, follow these steps.

Stand in front of a cable machine with D-handles. With your feet shoulder-width apart, hold one handle in each hand, with palms facing forward and arms extended down byyour sides.

Keeping your torso upright, bend forward at the hips, and let your arms hang straight down till they're parallel to the floor. Your back should be neutral (flat). Look straight ahead throughout the exercise.

#3 Decline fly

The decline fly is an underrated and underperformed exercise, that often gets overlooked in favor of fancier exercises. However, it's great at building muscle in the lower chest and filling the pectorals.

It can help the chest muscles look bigger and more defined by simply training an undertrained area. To do it, follow these steps.

Start by lying on a decline bench with slightly bent knees and feet flat on the floor.

Hold a pair of dumbbells in front of you at arm's length, with your palms facing upward.

Press the weights up till they're at eye level, and slowly lower them back down by extending them outwards in line with their starting position.

Repeat for reps.

#4 Decline dumbbell bench press

This is a variation of the unilateral version, except that it's done with both arms simultaneously. That allows you to carry a heavier load and lift a heavier amount of weight, putting more pressure on your muscles to complete reps. You can do it by following these steps:

Set up a bench at a decline. Lie on it with your feet flat on the floor and back pressed against the pad. Hold a pair of dumbbells above your chest with your palms facing each other. Press them up so that they're straight over you, and slowly lower them back down again till they're just above your chest muscles without touching them. Repeat for 10-12 reps.

This exercise targets both pectoral heads or sections of the pecs as well as the triceps and shoulders.

#5 Decline dumbbell pullover

The dumbbell pullover is known for training the lats and chest, and the decline variant, in particular, can help bring the lower chest in focus. For this exercise, you will need a decline bench and a pair of dumbbells.

Follow these steps for this exercise:

Lie face up on the decline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand, with your arms extended above your head; lower the weights behind your head so that they are parallel to the floor, keeping them on either side of your body as you lower them (but don’t let them touch).

Bring the weights back to their original position at shoulder height by flexing your chest muscles, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions before switching sides.

Takeaway

We hope you enjoyed this guide to the best lower chest dumbbell exercises. These exercises will work your pecs from top to bottom and give you a great workout that’s sure to sculpt your upper body. We recommend doing these exercises 2-3 times per week, with at least one day of rest between each session.

