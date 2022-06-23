5 Best Mental Health Benefits of Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a popular form of martial arts that has been on the rise in recent years, as a form of self-defence, recreational activity and even competitive sport.

Of course, self-defence is an important skill to have these days. However, aside from the strength and skills aspects, there's a lot more to this sport, as it provides numerous other benefits.

Of late, fitness enthusiasts have been more vocal about the mental health benefits of kickboxing. While a kickboxing class can provide a killer workout session and teach you a lot about self-defence, it also brings about numerous changes to your mood and mental well-being.

Mental health benefits of kickboxing

Some of the ways kickboxing can help boost mental health are:

1) Releases stress

It’s no secret kickboxing is a huge stress buster. Frequent exercisers have said that this sport provides a great outlet for pent-up tension and anxiety.

It’s not so dificult to imagine - hitting a large bag for hours on end is a great way to let off steam. The endorphins released after a good kickboxing session are unmatched. Studies have shown that regular practice of this sport can reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and ADHD.

2) Boosts confidence

Having the ability and knowledge to protect yourself in situations where you feel unsafe is another great boost to one’s confidence. That can help you become a more outgoing and forward individual, eliminating anxieties you may face with other people.

Moreover, kickboxing gets you in great shape, which is another great boost to your confidence.

3) Improves focus

With kickboxing, you cannot divert your attention for a second. Doing so would cause you to miss a good shot, or, even worse, get knocked down by your opponent, or even the punching bag. That demands a lot of focus over a period of time, which can also help sharpen your focus with other tasks in your everyday life, making you a more focused individual.

4) Improves sleep

Of course, it’s not just kicking and punching. Ideally, a kickboxing class also involves an in-depth conditioning routine that can prove to be quite strenuous. Individuals who have been participating this sport for a while have reported better sleep patterns, especially ones with insomnia or disrupted sleep.

5) Increases alertness

Sharper focus means better alertness. Moreover, the sport demands that you be alert so you don’t miss out on movements. That in turn can improve your alertness and reflexes over the long run, especially when it comes to defending yourself.

While kickboxing definitely provides all the physical benefits it promises to, it also provides numerous benefits to your mental health.

If you’re looking for a fun, productive way to boost your mood and energy, gear up, and head to the nearest MMA facility. Get your hormones running while also sweating it out and having a solid, killer workout. It can be intimidating at first, but you’ll soon ease into it, and make it a part of your everyday life.

