5 Best Middle Delt Exercises for Massive Shoulders

Middle delt exercises are typically performed alone and not in combination with other muscle groups. It's vital you incorporate middle delts into your total workout plan, as they can help shape and strengthen a critical part of the shoulder region.

The middle deltoid muscle is essential for creating a strong, well-rounded upper body through both isolation and direct stimulation. Try the following middle delt exercises to isolate it and really make it pop.

Best Middle Delt Exercises

Here are five of the basic moves you can include in your daily workout routine:

1) Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raise

This classic middle delt exercise can give you the results you're looking for. Use this move to target the middle delts, and get ready for some seriously impressive size. Even if you don't have dumbbells or weight plates, don't worry: You can use cans of food or water bottles instead.

How to do the standing dumbbell lateral raise?

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and stand with your arms by your sides.

Lift the weights out and up to your sides with a slight bend at your elbows till they're parallel to the floor (about shoulder height).

Return the dumbbells to the starting position.

2) Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise

If you try to cheat on standing dumbbell lateral raises, you may not get all the benefits of this middle delt exercise. Seated dumbbell lateral raises are much easier to do correctly and also take some pressure off the lower back.

How to do the seated dumbbell lateral raise?

Sit up straight on an exercise bench with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides, with your palms facing in.

Lift the dumbbells up to around shoulder height, and slowly lower them back down to the starting position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

3) Side-Lying Lateral Raise

Side-lying lateral raises provide an overload at the start of each rep, whereas lean-away lateral raises increase the overload at the top of each rep. Both middle delt exercises are excellent delt builders, but they also hit the supraspinatus muscle.

How to do the side-lying lateral raise?

Grab a dumbbell in one hand, and lie on an incline bench on your opposite side.

Let the weight rest on your upper leg.

Bend your elbow slightly, and raise the dumbbell up till it's parallel to your body.

Lower it slowly to the starting position.

4) Dumbbell L-raise

Dumbbell L-raises are a great way to work the middle deltoid without overloading the joints. This middle delt exercise can also be used as a great alternative when you're looking for ways to keep your middle deltoid workouts fresh, interesting, and effective.

How to do the dumbbell l-raise?

Stand with a pair of dumbbells at your sides.

Bend your elbows to 90-degrees, pulling your shoulders down and back as you do so.

Keeping the angle of your elbows constant, lift the weights till they're parallel to the floor.

Bring them back down to your sides, and repeat.

5) Power Lateral Raise

The power lateral raise is a great middle delt exercise for the shoulders. It involves some strategic use of the legs and lower back so that you can use heavier weights. That will create a lot of muscle tension and allow you to build strength and power in the middle delts.

This move is great for enhancing your ability to lift heavy weights (if that's what you're into), but it's not so good for building size.

How to do the power lateral raise?

Stand up with a dumbbell in each hand and elbows slightly bent but rigid.

Bend your knees, and lean forward slightly.

Lift the weights up and out to the side using the momentum from your knees and back rather than relying on just the arms.

Lower the weights under control, and repeat.

Takeaway

To wrap things up, dips and lateral raises are considered the best middle delt exercises.

Lateral raises build the side heads of the shoulders, while dips are fabulous for all three parts of the muscle – front, middle, and rear. As there's barely any difference in their training effect, it doesn’t really matter which exercise you choose.

