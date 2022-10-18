5 Best No-Equipment Leg Exercises for Men

Having strong legs is crucial for making everyday life easier and achieving your fitness goals. Whether you're running, cycling, climbing stairs, deadlifting, or simply taking a walk in the park, you need strong leg muscles.

Fortunately, leg exercises don’t need to be difficult to be effective, and most importantly, most of these workouts don’t need any tool or heavy equipment either. There are a variety of no-equipment leg exercises you can add to your workout routine to help build strength in the lower body, especially the legs.

So, if you're looking to develop leg strength without leaving home, the following exercises are the way to go:

No-equipment Leg Exercises

These five exercises for men can help you develop leg strength while also preparing the lower body muscles to perform more challenging exercises with weights.

Perform these moves on your next leg day workout, and feel the burn. Let's get started:

1) Hole Calf Raise

Hole calf raise is a combination of calf raise with an isometric hold performed in a squat stance.

This exercise helps increase your range of motion, targets the calves, and also makes the hip flexors stronger and more flexible. You can add more range of motion by using a piece of wood, weight plate, or performing on a step or stair.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight on an elevated surface that’s the same height as a weight plate.

Keep your feet at shoulder width distance and toes turned out to the sides. Position your hands in the front.

Lower yourself into a squat stance, and perform calf raises.

Try to come up as high as you can on the balls of your feet. and perform a few reps.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat Iso Hold

Bulgarian split squats are among the most effective leg exercises that can deliver benefits to the lower body muscles. With one leg elevated behind you, this exercise works some of the same muscles as a usual squat but with a focus on the quadriceps.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight in front of a bench or any elevated surface.

Rest the top of your left foot on the bench behind you. Lower your body till your back knee nearly reaches the floor, and right thigh gets parallel to it.

Hold the position, and continue the exercise for a few reps before switching sides.

3) Pistol Squat

Pistol squats are amazing no-equipment leg exercises that can challenge your flexibility, balance, and mobility, and provide an excellent contraction in the quads.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at hip distance, toes pointed forward, and chest up and tall.

Extend your left leg straight out a few inches off the floor while keeping your foot flexed and toe pointed up.

Bring your arms in the front at shoulder level, and engage your core to begin the move.

Slowly bend your right knee as you push your hips back and down. Lower yourself towards the floor as you would in a regular squat.

Pause at the bottom, and ensure your left leg and arms are lifted and extended throughout the exercise.

Push through your right foot to slowly stand back up. Keep your gaze in the front the entire time, and do not tuck your chin in.

Perform the desired reps, and switch sides.

4) Jump Lunge

Jump lunges are advanced leg exercises that target the same muscles as traditional lunges but with more focus on enhancing the heart rate.

As this exercise is quite complex, make sure you have mastered the traditional lunge before attempting it.

To do this exercise:

Stand in a traditional lunge position, with your right leg extended in the front and left leg behind.

Lower yourself into a lunge, and as you reach the bottom, jump up explosively in the air, and switch legs.

Land on the floor softly with your other leg in the front.

Repeat.

5) Sump Squat

The sumo squat is a variation of the bodyweight squat and requires more groin and hip activation. This leg exercise targets several lower body muscles, including the adductors, glutes, and quads.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet wider than hip width and toes turned out to the sides. Keep your hands in a clasped position in the front.

Maintain this upright position, and allow your hips to go down towards your heels. Drive your knees out as you squat, and make sure to keep your knees behind your toes at all times.

To stand back up, push your heels down, and push your hips forward to a fully extended position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned no-equipment leg exercises are some of the best and most effective ones.

Try them out in your regular leg day workout session, or simply perform them as a bodyweight exercise sequence. For each exercise, do at least three sets of 15 reps, and pay attention to your form.

Poll : 0 votes