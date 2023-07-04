5 Best Oils That Are Essential for the Skin

The demand for skin oils took off as more people became aware of the benefits they provide. They are highly concentrated plant extracts that capture the natural compounds and aromatic properties of various plants obtained through processes such as distillation or cold pressing.

Usage of essential oils was previously limited to aromatherapy and fragrance formulations, until people realized they also offer several benefits for the face and skin, like moisturizing the skin by preventing water loss and keeping it hydrated and soothing, calming, and rejuvenating the skin.

5 Best Essential Oils That Are Beneficial for Your Skin

1. Lavender oil

Lavender oil (Image via Getty Images)

Known for its soothing properties, lavender oil falls under the list of oils that help to calm and balance the skin. It is often used to alleviate skin irritations and promote a healthy complexion that looks appealing to the eye.

Apart from smoothening and rejuvenating the skin, it promotes a healthy complexion and helps alleviate severe skin irritations like redness, itching, and inflammation. Lavender oil has a reputation for its calming aroma and is often used in aromatherapy for relaxation, stress relief, and improving the overall quality of sleep.

2. Tea-tree oil

Tea-tree oil (Image via Getty Images)

Tea tree oil is widely used for treating acne, thanks to its antibacterial properties that help combat acne-causing bacteria while reducing inflammation, redness, and swelling associated with breakouts. Additionally, tea tree oil possesses anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, making it effective in soothing and healing skin irritations like rashes, insect bites, and minor cuts.

Tea tree oil is also quite helpful in regulating oil production, making it suitable for controlling oily skin and preventing clogged pores. It is often used in hair care products to promote a healthy scalp, addressing issues such as dandruff, dryness, and itchiness. Furthermore, it has shown promise in managing skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema by reducing redness and itching.

3. Blue Tansy oil

Blue Tansy oil (Image via Getty Images)

Blue Tansy oil has gained popularity in skincare due to its soothing and skin-nourishing properties as it is extracted from the Moroccan chamomile plant (Tanacetum annuum). It is quite rich in antioxidants, including chamazulene, which has potent anti-inflammatory effects.

Blue Tansy oil effectively calms skin irritations, reduces redness, and soothes conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, and rosacea. Additionally, it provides antioxidant protection, combating free radicals that can damage the skin and accelerate aging. By neutralizing these harmful compounds, it helps to maintain a youthful and radiant complexion in the skin.

4. Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil (Image via Getty Images)

Rosehip oil is derived from the seeds of the rosehip fruit and is known to be one of the highly regarded skincare oils for the benefits it provides. Rich in essential fatty acids, such as linoleic acid and oleic acid, it provides deep moisturization and hydration to the skin and is suitable for all skin types.

Rosehip oil is packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and phenols, which protect the skin from free radicals and help reduce the signs of aging. By promoting collagen production, it plays a direct role in improving skin elasticity and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

Rosehip oil is one of the effective oils in reducing the visibility of scars, including acne scars and stretch marks, due to its skin regeneration properties. It brightens the skin tone, evens out the complexion, and alleviates redness, itching, and inflammation associated with conditions like eczema and rosacea.

5. Frankincense oil

Frankincense oil (Image via Getty Images)

The resin of the Boswellia tree provides one of the finest oils, which has great anti-aging properties. Frankincense oil reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots and promotes skin elasticity and cell regeneration. The astringent properties tighten the skin, minimize pores, and balance oil production.

Frankincense oil is also effective in fading acne scars, and reducing blemishes for an improved skin texture. With its anti-inflammatory properties, it soothes irritated skin and calms conditions like eczema and rosacea.

Final thoughts

Essential oils (Image via Getty Images)

It is advisable not to start using essential oils right away as they are concentrated with plant extracts that might cause skin irritation and other skin-related disorders which might worsen the case rather than providing any benefit.

So, it is always advisable to pay a visit to a medical professional, specifically a dermatologist, before applying these oils to the skin. A patch test will be helpful to asses whether these sorts of oils are suitable for the individual or not, although it is advisable to use the diluted form of the oil at first.

