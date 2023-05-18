Health benefits of frankincense oil you should know about

The strong aroma and potential health benefits of frankincense oil is something not to be missed! Frankincense essential oil is a powerful ingredient that has been used for centuries. It’s extracted from the gum resin of Boswellia trees, which are native to Somalia and some parts of Ethiopia.

Frankincense has a strong aroma that can be described as earthy, smoky and sweet. So what is frankincense good for? And why should you use it? Read on to learn more about the health benefits of frankincense oil:

Health benefits of frankincense essential oil

1) May Fight Cancer

Frankincense essential oil is rich in sesquiterpenes, a class of compounds that have been shown to have anti-cancer properties. To date, frankincense essential oil has been found to kill cancer cells in petri dishes and to inhibit tumor growth in mice with melanoma.

may fight cancer cells. (image via unsplash / national cancer institute)

One of the main benefits of frankincense oil also includes reducing the side effects associated with chemotherapy by reducing inflammation, pain and nausea.

2) Improves Asthma

Frankincense essential oil is a popular choice for aromatherapy which has many benefits. It can help improve asthma, as well as other respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and coughs.

helps with asthma. (image via unsplash / sahej brar)

Frankincense essential oil is safe to use in children, but if you're concerned about using frankincense on your child's skin or inhaling it with them around the house (frankincense can be strong), dilute some frankincense into coconut oil before massaging onto their chest area during an attack. To gain the most benefits of frankincense oil it is crucial to know how to use it.

3) May Reduce Arthritis

Frankincense essential oil is a powerful anti-inflammatory. The anti-inflammatory properties of frankincense can help reduce the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis, making it a natural alternative to over-the-counter medications like Advil or Aleve.

helps with arthritis pain. (image via unsplash / towfiqu barbhuiya)

You can use frankincense topically by applying a few drops directly to your skin or inhaling it from a diffuser.

4) Helps Maintain Oral Health

Frankincense essential oil has a number of uses that can help maintain oral health. The oil can be used in toothpaste, mouthwash, chewing gum and as a mouth rinse to help fight cavities.

maintains oral health (image via unsplash / lesly juarez)

To use frankincense essential oil as an ingredient in your own homemade dental products:

Add 10-15 drops of frankincense essential oil per ounce of base liquid (water or alcohol).

Stir well until all ingredients are combined then store in an airtight container away from heat and light until ready for use.

5) May Improve Stomach Function

Frankincense essential oil can be used as a digestive aid to improve the health of your digestion and intestines. It has been shown to help with digestion by stimulating bile production in the liver, which helps break down fats so they are easier for your body to absorb nutrients from the food that you eat.

improves digestion and reduces stomach ache (image via unsplash / towfiqu barbhuiya)

Frankincense is also known as an anti-inflammatory agent because it contains terpenes like beta-caryophyllene (BCP). This compound binds with CB2 receptors within our bodies allowing them access into our cells where they can do their work without causing any unwanted side effects associated with THC or CBD products.

Spiritual benefits of Frankincense oil

Frankincense oil has been used for centuries for its spiritual and religious significance. It is believed to have a range of spiritual benefits, including promoting feelings of peace, relaxation, and overall well-being. According to some sources, frankincense oil can also help to enhance meditation and prayer by promoting a sense of focus and clarity.

can be used for aromatherapy (Image via Pexels / Yan Krukau)

Overall, the spiritual benefits of frankincense oil are widely recognized and valued. Whether used in religious ceremonies or for personal meditation and prayer, this ancient oil has a long and storied history of promoting spiritual well-being and enhancing feelings of peace and tranquility.

Frankincense oil is one of the most highly praised essential oils today, and this is due to the many benefits it has. Its powers have been documented since ancient times, and it continues to be studied today.

So, if you want to reap the benefits of frankincense oil, you are not just doing so blindly in the hopes that it will help you with a certain ailment. Just remember that most essential oils need plenty of research before making firm recommendations on how they can help with specific diseases.

