The overhead press is a staple exercise for building strong shoulders. However, there are various other overhead press variations that can help you attain massive gains.

Like the traditional overhead press exercise, these variations target all three major heads of the shoulders, namely the medial, anterior, and posterior. Whether your goal is to develop more muscular shoulders or you simply want to add variety to your upper body workout routine, these exercises are an ideal way to start working on your goals.

Incorporate the following overhead press variations into your workout routine to develop stronger and better-shaped shoulders.

1) Kettlebell shoulder press

The kettlebell shoulder press is a great overhead press variation for building power in the shoulders. Depending on your fitness level and strength, this exercise can be done using one kettlebell or two.

Follow these steps to perform the exercise correctly:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance. Position the kettlebell at your shoulder level.

Hold the kettlebell with your right hand and press it straight up over your head while extending your arm.

Lower the weight back to the start and repeat the exercise a few more times before switching hands.

2) Barbell military press

The barbell military press is an effective overhead press variation that not only works on the shoulders but also helps boost overall upper body stamina. Additionally, it enhances core strength and stability by engaging the midsection throughout the exercise.

Follow these steps to perform the exercise correctly:

Place the barbell safely on the top of your front deltoids. Position your feet together or at a hip-width distance for a stronger and sturdier base. Engage your core and tighten your quads and glutes.

Using your upper body strength, move the barbell straight up over your head while keeping your hips and knees fully extended throughout the overhead motion.

Lower the barbell down and repeat the exercise.

3) Seated dumbbell overhead press

This variation of the overhead press is great for working on the medial head of the shoulder. Depending on your fitness level and strength, this exercise can also be done using one dumbbell or two.

Follow these steps to perform the exercise correctly:

Start by sitting straight on the bench with your back flat and feet on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands at your shoulder level and start to press the dumbbells up over your head. Ensure that your arms get fully extended.

Lower the weights back to their start and repeat the exercise.

4) Barbell push press

The barbell push press is another beneficial overhead press variation that builds overhead strength and requires lower body momentum to push the weight up. It improves full-body balance and coordination while also boosting your overall upper-body power and explosivity.

Follow these steps to perform the exercise correctly:

Grab a loaded barbell and place it in a front rack position. place your feet wider than hip-width for better balance.

Keep your knees relaxed and your abs engaged at all times.

Bend your knees into a quarter squat position and push out using lower body momentum to push the barbell over your head.

Lower the weight down and repeat.

5) Standing behind the neck strict press

If you have massive upper body strength and shoulder stability, this overhead press variation is a great choice to develop more size and strength.

The standing behind the neck strict press directly targets your shoulder muscles and is great for increasing shoulder strength. However, keep in mind that it also places a lot of stress on your body, particularly your neck and shoulders, and can even lead to injuries if not done correctly.

Follow these steps to perform the exercise correctly:

Sit or stand with a barbell placed safely across your traps. Position your feet flat on the floor at hip width and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle.

Grip the barbell with your hands wider than your shoulder distance. Engage your abs and tighten your shoulder blades while keeping your elbows directly under the bar.

Once you are settled in this position, press the barbell straight up behind your neck and pause at the top.

Return the barbell to the start slowly and repeat.

Takeaway

The overhead press is one of the best exercises for developing stronger and bigger shoulders. However, if you want to challenge your muscles more, opt for the aforementioned overhead press variations and train your muscles even harder. Just be safe while lifting the weight overhead, and keep your movements slow and under control.

