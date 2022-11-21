If barbell training has made your workout monotonous, it's time to add Swiss bar exercises to your routine.

Also called a multi-grip bar or football bar, the Swiss bar is a very effective workout tool for developing strength. It can be used for full body exercises or to target individual muscles. This exercise equipment challenges the muscles in a new way and adds variety to the workout routine as well.

Not only do Swiss bar exercises strengthen the muscles, but they're an ideal option for people with upper body and shoulder extremity problems. These exercises offer the option of using multiple grips and allow you to perform different exercises and modifications that are not possible with a barbell.

The multiple grip option helps target the shoulders from every angle and makes the upper body stronger and more functional.

Swiss bar exercises to develop shoulders

Here are six best exercises you can do using a Swiss bar to build strong and well-defined shoulder muscles:

1) Neutral grip pull-up

To do this exercise:

Place a swiss bar in a squat rack approximately 12-15 inches above your head height.

Hold the bar using a comfortable hand position. Move your feet off the floor to hang from the bar, and ensure that your hands are extended straight, and your legs are bent.

Engage your abs, and bring your shoulder blades back and down. Bend your elbows, and move your chin up over the bar.

Drive your elbows backwards; pull your chest as you pull up, and keep your upper back sturdy at the top.

Lower yourself to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Bench press

To do this exercise:

Set up the Swiss bar in a normal bench press position, and lie down on your back on a bench.

Hold the bar using a grip that allows your hands to be above your shoulders. Slowly unrack the bar, and press it up with your arms extended straight.

Lower the bar till it reaches your chest, and press it up again.

Repeat.

3) Seal row

To do this exercise:

Lie face down on a bench, and ensure that the bench is high enough so that the hands do not touch the floor.

Hold the bar using a comfortable grip and position your hands at shoulder distance or slightly wider.

Pull your shoulder blades down and back, and bend your elbows to pull the bar up towards your abdomen.

Extend your arms straight, and repeat.

4) Bent-over row

To do this exercise:

Grab the bar with your hands at shoulder width or slightly wider. Position your feet at about shoulder distance, and slightly bend your knees.

Hinge forward at your hips till your torso gets at a 45-degree angle, and pull your shoulders back.

Engage your core, and allow your arms to hang down. Without arching your back, use your legs to row the bar towards your abdomen.

To complete the movement, squeeze your shoulders at the top position.

Lower the bar back down to its starting position, and repeat.

5) Pullover

To do this exercise:

Lie crossways on a flat bench, with your shoulders resting properly on the center of the bench.

Hold the bar using a slightly wider grip than shoulder width. Press the bar up keeping your elbows bent, and slowly lower it back down behind your head.

Pull the bar up again over your chest, and repeat the exercise.

As you perform these movements, do not arch your spine or drop your hips, as that can put too much stress on your shoulders and lower back.

6) Skull crusher

To do this exercise:

Lie down on a flat bench, and hold the bar with your hands at shoulder distance. Slowly press the bar up, and rest it over your chest.

Lower the bar by bending your elbows and bringing it towards the top of your head. Pull your arms slightly back to stretch your triceps, and extend your arms to return to the starting position.

Switch to close grip bench press immediately to complete one rep.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Adding the aforementioned Swiss bar exercises to your routine can help strengthen your shoulders and build stronger muscles. Aim to perform each exercise for a count of ten, and gradually increase your reps as you progress. If you're just starting out, opt for fewer reps, and do not overtrain your muscles.

Poll : 0 votes