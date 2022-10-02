5 Best Pilate Exercises for Women to Lose Arm Fat

Pilate exercises are a fabulous way of strengthening the core, but when it comes to the arms, it focuses on building muscle endurance.

That means the movements are carried out smoothly and one after the other, working all of the minor muscles and muscle groups, resulting in a sculpted, toned, and lean appearance.

Pilates doesn't utilize weights; instead, you perform movements with an elastic band or string to provide gradual resistance.

Pilate Exercises to Lose Arm Fat

If you don't exercise consistently, the triceps and the muscles on the back of the upper arm are where most of the fat in the arms gathers, making it flabby.

You can easily manage an effective regimen in the comfort of your home if you're looking for a practical and quick way to tone your arms. All you need is a great Pilates exercise routine.

So which Pilate exercises can target the right muscles and aid in arm fat loss most quickly? Here’s a list of the five best exercises for women that target arm fat:

1) Tricep Extension

With or without weights, you can perform this Pilate exercise. It's a great exercise to lose arm fat. They ue no more than two pounds of weight in each hand.

Instructions:

Place your feet hip-distance apart, and stand with your knees bent deeply.

Tilt forward from your hips so that your back is straight and in line with the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, or make fists with your hands as you tuck your elbows firmly into your sides.

Straighten your arms behind you as you take a breath.

Flex the arm back towards the shoulder after fully straightening it while keeping the elbows pressed firmly against your ribcage.

Repeat 3-5 times.

2) Push-up

To activate the triceps more, this Pilates exercise is an excellent choice.

Instructions:

Beginning at the back of your mat, stand up to perform a push-up.

Exhale and move your hands so that the palms are on the mat as you move them down the front of your legs.

The hands should keep moving forward on the mat till the torso is in a plank position.

Flex your elbows, and bring your body down towards the ground while exhaling.

For a set of three push-ups, maintain rigidity while bending your elbows at 90 degrees.

To get back to standing, walk your arms back up towards your feet and up your legs.

3) Shaving the Head Exercise

For this Pilate exercise, you can use modest weights of two pounds.

Instructions:

Start by standing with your heels stacked and toes pointing slightly outward.

Activate the abdominal muscles as you draw your inner thighs together.

When forming a triangle with your hands, extend your arms overhead, and, if using weights, tuck them under your thumbs.

After exhaling, lower your hands behind your head while defying gravity by holding a heavy object in each hand.

4) Standing Band Row

This Pilate exercise involves the use of resistance bands. It's a great exercise to do to lose arm fat.

Instructions:

Keep your feet hip-width apart while you stand on your resistance band. Hold on to each end of the band as you cross it over.

Pull your arms back with your elbows out to the side as you exhale.

Without allowing your shoulders to lift above your ears, imagine pressing your shoulder blades together and back.

After taking a breath, carefully advance the band.

5) Band Press Out

This is yet another Pilate exercise that includes a resistance band and is great to tone flabby arms.

Instructions:

Keeping your knees bent and feet resting on the floor, lie on your back, keeping it in a neutral position.

By tightly clutching the resistance band, raise your arms up towards the ceiling.

Hold your arms wide, and exhale.

Breathe deeply as you retract your arms halfway while maintaining some tension in the band.

Takeaway

All the arm's muscular groups are worked out by the aforementioned exercises. They assist in easily and effectively contouring, toning, and eliminating arm fat. You must try these Pilates exercises if your goal is to reduce arm fat. These target the arm muscles, helping you achieve slim, toned, and fat-free arms.

