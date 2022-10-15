5 Best Power Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

Power yoga is the first thing that springs to mind when we consider yoga for weight loss.

These yoga postures are quite comparable to aerobic exercises for weight loss. You can change from the inside out by practicing power yoga. The burning of extra body fat has numerous advantages for the well-being of your body and mind.

These poses are part of a challenging and energizing yoga flow that increases metabolism, heart rate, and calorie expenditure.

Top Power Yoga Poses That Aid in Calorie Burn

Power yoga is dynamic in style, allowing you to move seamlessly from one pose to the next. Your muscles warm up quickly when you exercise them, which aids in calorie burning. Not to mention, the postures increase strength and muscle mass.

Yoga enhances your personality while helping your body detoxify, function better, and reduce weight. It not only aids in weight loss but also in reducing stress, which is usually a major contributor to weight gain.

Here are some of the best power yoga poses.

1) Eagle pose

You can tone your calf and ankle muscles by performing this power yoga pose. You can extend your shoulders, upper back, ankle, calf, and hip while doing this as well.

Instructions:

With your hands by your sides as you stand straight up.

Lifting your left leg and gently bending your knees will help you maintain balance on your right leg.

Next, encircle your right leg with your left leg.

Your elbows should be parallel to the ground as you raise your arms upward.

Hold this stance for 10 seconds while twisting your arms.

Place yourself in a resting position, then repeat ten times.

2) Half-moon pose

The hamstrings are stretched, the hips are opened, and the spine, buttocks, and legs are strengthened in this power yoga posture.

Instructions:

Set your feet as wide apart as your wrists and take a position on the mat.

With your wrists resting on your feet, carefully slant your body to the left.

Your right foot should be raised to create a 90-degree angle.

In a similar manner, turn your hip.

Lift your right arm gradually until it is parallel to the floor.

Leaning solely on your left leg, maintain body balance.

Once you've found your balance, you'll notice pressure beginning to build up in your buttocks and lower back.

As you breathe out, slowly lower your right leg, followed by your arms.

3) Half-fish pose

Your flexibility will increase as a result of this power yoga stretch. It will help in strengthening your spine and oblique muscles.

Instructions:

Folding your legs in front of you while sitting on the ground.

Place one foot over the other with the soles of both feet flat on the ground.

Maintain a straight spine while doing a half-twist with your upper body.

Place your twisted elbow on your knee.

Hold this position for ten to fifteen seconds.

On the other side, carry out the same procedure.

4) Bow pose

The muscles in the throat, ankle, thigh, and thorax are all strengthened by this power yoga pose.

Instructions:

On your stomach, lie on the earth.

Fold your legs in the rear.

Try to grip your feet with your hands while twirling your arms.

Keep your back arched up at all times.

As long as your body will let you; hold this position.

Resuming your position of resting.

At least ten seconds should be spent doing this.

5) One-legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Enhance your bones, back, legs, and thigh muscles with this yoga practice for weight loss.

Instructions:

Get down on all fours and position yourself there.

As you breathe in, lift and push your hips back.

Your head and neck should be in a straight line.

Your palms should be facing the ground.

Lift your left leg as high as you can while doing so slowly.

After remaining in the position for five to ten seconds, switch to a resting position.

With the opposite leg, repeat the same procedure.

Wrapping Up

As a form of yoga that improves stamina and generates internal heat, power yoga has elements in common with the ashtanga branch. With frequent practice, you will become more resilient, flexible, and stress-free.

Power yoga has the benefits of solid cardio and aerobic workouts while also strengthening you and increasing your awareness of the interrelationship between your mind, body, and spirit. It improves your gluteal muscles and physically tones your entire body, which aids with weight loss.

