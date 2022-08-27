5 Easy Aerobic Exercises for Women to Do at Home

Aerobic exercises are fat-burning exercises, as they utilize fat for energy rather than carbohydrates. One can have observable results within one month. In addition, they improve cardiovascular health, boost stamina, reduce anxiety and sadness, and increase energy.

Aerobic exercise is defined as 'with oxygen'. During aerobic exercises, your respiration and heart rate increase. Aerobic exercises help maintain a healthy heart, lungs, and circulatory system.

Aerobic activity differs from anaerobic exercises. Anaerobic workouts, such as weightlifting and sprinting, are characterized by short bursts of energy. They are executed with utmost effort for a brief period of time. That's in contrast to aerobic exercises. You engage in aerobic exercises for an extended duration.

Aerobic Exercises You Can Do At Home

Regular aerobic exercises lighten your body and increase your energy, allowing you to be more active than sedentary. Check out these five easy aerobic exercises women can do easily at home:

1) Jumping Jack

Our first exercise is the simple jumping jack, an exercise used by most trainers and even the American army to warm up.

It's a total body workout that focuses largely on the quadriceps (the muscles on the front of your thighs). It also activates the shoulders, abdomen, groin, calves, lower and upper back, hamstrings, and outer thighs to a lesser extent.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand up straight, with your feet together and hands on your thighs.

Simultaneously jump with your feet split laterally and arms above your head.

Return to your original position to complete one rep.

Perform either three sets of 10-15 reps each, or do the exercise continuously for 30 seconds.

Jumping jacks for 30 minutes can burn as many as 200 calories.

2) Invisible Skipping

This exercise is comparable to skipping, except that no rope is used here. At a moderate pace (100 to 120 skips per minute), skipping rope burns around 13 calories per minute.

This cardio activity engages more muscle groups than running and also challenges balance and coordination. This workout targets the calf, hamstring, and glute muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

As if using a rope, jump no higher than two inches off the ground, and land on your toes and balls of your feet.

Maintain wrist motion as if you were grasping the rope's handle and swinging it.

3) Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is an excellent full body, high-intensity exercise. This workout primarily targets the abdominals, glutes, hips, and legs. The fast movement quickly elevates the heart rate.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin in the plank or push-up position.

Place your hands on the floor right under your shoulders.

Keep your feet and back close together and hips parallel to the ground.

Quickly bring your knees to your chest, alternating legs after each repetition.

Ensure that your shoulders are above your hands and your hips are not rising.

4) Burpee

Burpees are a vigorous, full body exercise that improves blood flow, heart rate, strength, and flexibility.

Burpees are one of the most effective exercises for burning fat that you can include in your routine. These exercises can be performed anywhere, from a hotel room to the beach and even between sessions at the gym.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintain a shoulder-width posture when standing.

Maintain a straight back, and place your hands on the ground as you squat.

Assume a powerful stance, and spring back into a push-up position.

Maintain a solid core while holding the push-up, lowering your stomach to the ground, or performing an actual pushup.

To stand up, jump your feet to your hands.

With hands extended overhead and hips outstretched, leap as high as possible.

5) Butt Kick

Butt kicks are a sort of plyometric exercise or jump training. This is a potent exercise that strengthens the cardiovascular system and increases muscular strength and stamina using only your bodyweight as resistance.

Butt kicks are an essential running drill for athletes who wish to improve their form, stride efficiency, and injury prevention. Specifically, butt kicks can boost the velocity of hamstring contractions, allowing you to run faster.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintain a shoulder-width distance between your feet, and bend your arms to the sides.

Bend your right knee as if you were jogging, and bring your right ankle near your butt. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Slow down till you have achieved mastery.

Perform two or three 30-second to one-minute sets.

Takeaway

The aforementioned beginner-level exercises are easy to perform and don't require any equipment whatsoever. You can easily perform them anywhere. Start off with a small number of repetitions, and slowly increase the number as you build your endurance.

By routinely performing these exercises, your cardiovascular endurance should begin to increase. Ensure that your workout regimen includes both aerobic and anaerobic exercises.

Try to do these exercises for at least 150 minutes every week. Take ample rest and stay hydrated.

