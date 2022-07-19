7 Best Yoga Exercises for a Stronger Heart

A stronger heart is very important to live a healthy and fulfilling life. It not only helps you avoid heart and lifestyle diseases but also helps you enjoy your life more.

There are certain exercises you can do for a stronger heart. Walking, swimming, calisthenics, strength training are all beneficial for your heart.

Yoga Exercises for Strong Heart

Although there are many yoga asanas for a stronger heart, we have curated seven asanas that even a beginner can perform and reap benefits:

1) Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana opens the chest and broadens the shoulders, helping relieve tension from the heart region.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Maintain a tall, upright stance with arms at your sides.

Bend your right knee, and place your right foot on your left thigh in a high position. The bottom of the foot should be placed firmly and flatly at the thighbone.

Make sure your left leg is completely straight. Find your equilibrium.

Once you are well balanced, take a deep breath in; gracefully raise your arms over your head from the side, and bring your palms together in Anjali mudra (hands-folded position).

Observe a faraway item that's directly in front of you.

With a calm exhale, slowly lower your hands from your sides. You may gently release the right leg gently.

2) Trikonasana

This is a chest-opening Asana that will also exercise your heart.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Stand upright with your legs three to four feet apart.

Straighten your back, and keep your legs apart. Both arms should be extended and kept parallel to the ground.

Exhale, and raise the right hand to the sky. Exhale, and bend the left side of the torso at the waist.

Bring your left arm to your left foot while leaning forward. Hold the ankle gradually, and maintain your right hand in an upward position above the shoulder.

Maintaining proper shoulder alignment, raise the head, and gaze upwards.

Hold for a few moments. Return to a standing position, and repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

3) Virabhadrasana

The Virabhadrasana improves blood circulation and relieves stress, both important factors for a healthy heart.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Stand upright with your feet at least three to four feet apart.

Turn your right foot 90 degrees outward and your left foot 15 degrees inward.

Raise both arms laterally to shoulder height with the palms facing up.

Exhaling, flex your right knee.

As you settle into the yoga position, extend your arms even more.

Make a light effort to lower your pelvis. Maintain the yoga position with the resolve of a warrior.

Smile like a cheerful warrior. Continue to breathe as you descend.

As you inhale, rise up.

As you exhale, draw your hands down from your sides.

Repeat the pose on the left side (turn your left foot out by 90 degrees, and turn the right foot in by about 15 degrees).

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This asana will strengthen your chest and expand your lung region, helping increase its capacity.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Get on your knees. Construct a table with your back as the tabletop and your hands and feet as the table legs.

As you exhale, raise your hips; straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' with the body.

The hands should be shoulder-width apart, while the feet are parallel and hip-width apart. Toes point directly forward.

Press your hands firmly into the soil. Expand at the shoulder blades. Maintain the length of the neck by touching the earlobes to the inner arms.

Maintain the downward dog position, and take many deep breaths. Focus your vision on the navel.

Exhale. Keep your knees bent, and return to table stance. Relax.

5) Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana activates the chest muscles and opens up the region. It will help you feel invigorated.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Lie on your stomach with your soles facing up and your toes flat on the floor; rest your forehead on the ground.

The palms of both hands should touch the ground directly beneath the shoulders, and the elbows should be parallel and close to the body.

While inhaling deeply, slowly raise your head, chest and abdomen. Keep your belly button on the floor.

With the assistance of your hands, pull your torso back and off the floor.

Continue to breathe mindfully as you bend your spine. If possible, straighten your arms as much as possible by arching your back; tilt your head back and look up.

Maintain the position while taking four to five steady breaths.

Exhale, and return your abdomen, chest and head to the floor while relaxing.

6) Dhanurasana

The Dhanurasana opens up and stimulates the heart region, making your body more flexible.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Place your feet apart, in line with your hips, and your arms by your sides while lying down on your stomach.

Fold your knees, bring your hands behind your back, and grasp your ankles.

Inhale, then lift your torso off the ground, and drag your legs up and behind you as you inhale.

With a smile on your face, gaze directly ahead.

Maintain the position while focusing on your breathing. Your body should be curled and taut, like a bow.

Continue taking long, deep breaths while relaxing in this pose.

As you exhale after 15 to 20 seconds, slowly lower your legs and chest to the ground. Relax your ankles, and unwind.

7) Savasana

The Savasana is a relaxing pose that'll help you absorb the benefits of your yoga session.

Here's how you can perform this asana for a stronger heart:

Lie flat on your back, ideally without any pillows or supports. Use a little pillow under your neck if necessary. Close your eyes.

Keep your legs comfortably apart and your feet and knees completely relaxed, toes pointing outward.

Place your arms next to one another but slightly apart from your body. Leave your palms facing upward and open.

Slowly relax your entire body by focusing on different body parts individually.

Continue to breathe slowly, gently and deeply, and allow your breath to further calm you.

Close your eyes and take several deep breaths while you gradually become aware of your surroundings and body. When you feel complete, open your eyes slowly and gently.

Takeaway

For a stronger heart, perform regular exercise in whichever form you may like. The most important thing to remember is that you should have a positive outlook, and try to stay happy as much as you can for a healthy heart.

