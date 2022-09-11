5 Best and Powerful Triceps Exercises for Women

Triceps exercises are done to get lean, toned arms. The three muscles that make up the triceps - which run along the backs of the upper arms - are the long head, medial head, and lateral head — so the name 'tri'ceps.

These muscles work in unison to help you extend your elbows, straighten your arms, and help with workouts that emphasize the chest, like the classic yogi push-ups.

Strengthening the triceps facilitates effective movements in daily activities, like lifting, pulling, pushing, and carrying.

The upper body gets stronger and more stable as the triceps grow stronger. Better range of motion is also a result of stronger triceps.

Best Triceps Exercises for Women

The finest triceps exercises for women might help you highlight your arms more than you ever thought possible. The triceps region is prone to fatty deposits in most women, giving the impression of big arms.

Here's a list of five triceps exercises you must incorporate in your routine:

1) Half Turkish Get-up

One of the best triceps exercises is the Turkish get-up. The triceps are targeted by this version, which places an emphasis on push-ups at the conclusion of the exercise.

Instructions:

Your right knee should be bent, and foot should be flat while you lay face up.

With your right arm bent, grasp a dumbbell with your right hand.

Using your shoulders as leverage, lift the weight into the air.

Roll up through your spine till you're supported by your left forearm while keeping an eye on the weight.

Lift your hips off the floor, and flip your body over so that you are in a high plank posture.

Push yourself as far as you can, and reverse the motion.

2) Dolphin Push-up

No matter how you feel about push-ups, they have a powerful effect on activating the muscles. This variation must be included in your list of triceps exercises.

Instructions:

Place your hands in an upside-down 'V' position on the floor, with your heels raised.

At the same time as bending the elbows, lower your forearms to the ground.

To go back to the starting position, reverse motion. Make 10 repetitions.

3) Triceps Underhand Kickback

The medial triceps — the section of the muscle that provides stability — is targeted by simply altering the grip of the standard triceps kickback, which is one of the best triceps exercises.

Instructions:

Your hips should be hunched forward when you stand, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Your arms should be approximately 90 degrees bent as you hold a dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing forward.

A supinated grip is what you should have.

Squeezing your triceps, stretch your arms behind you so that they are parallel to your torso and fully extended.

4) Tate Press

The Tate press is often performed on an inclined bench, but you may still get the benefits of this triceps exercise at home using a mat. Without using the shoulders or back, this advanced exercise isolates the triceps.

Instructions:

With your knees bent, lay flat on your back on a yoga mat.

Both hands should be extended shoulder-width apart, with the elbows pointed out and holding a dumbbell with your palms facing front.

The dumbbells should go in and downwards till they touch your upper chest as you slowly bend your elbows in towards your chest without moving your arms.

Do not allow the dumbbells to rest on your chest.

Press the dumbbells back up to the starting position while contracting the triceps.

5) Plank Triceps Kickback

Planks work a variety of muscles, including the shoulders, triceps, and abs. Incorporate a classic triceps kickback to maximize that activation.

Instructions:

Place your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width in a high plank stance.

When holding a dumbbell with your right hand, bend your elbow so that your triceps are parallel to your torso.

Your arm should now be fully extended and straight; go back to the start.

Do five reps on each side.

Takeaway

Triceps exercises are incredibly versatile; you can perform them with a variety of tools. That means you can work out your arms effectively whether you're in the gym, taking a fitness class, or relaxing at home.

