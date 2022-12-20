5 Best Pull-Up Bar Exercises for Abs

Pull-up bar exercises are a great way to workout your abs. Pull-up exercises improve core strength as well as athletic and weightlifting prowess and minimize the risk of lower back injuries.

Pull-up bar exercises will give you the six-pack abs of your dreams. They will also strengthen your grip and balancing prowess. Pull-up bars are extremely versatile and can be used for a variety of exercises. Most people believe they know about the standard pull-up and chin-up exercises. However, there are many variations that can help work out your abs effectively.

Read below to learn more about which pull-up bar exercises you can include in your routine. You can also check out these pull-up variation exercises for stronger traps.

Best Pull-Up Bar Exercises for Abs

Check out the following pull-up bar exercises for abs that you can include in your routine:

1) Hanging Knee Raises

This is one of the more basic pull-up bar exercises for abs that is very effective at working out your lower abs. If you pull your knees up higher, you can even work out your upper abs. The exercise can be made progressive by adding weights or performing variations.

Instructions:

Start by grasping a pull-up bar with your shoulders, hanging with your arms straight, shoulders together, and head between your arms.

Lift your knees while keeping your feet together until your upper thighs are parallel to the floor or higher.

Hold briefly at the top, then gradually lower

Ensure that as you descend, your legs do not swing backward.

2) Hanging Leg Raises

The second workout in our list of pull-up bar exercises is hanging leg raises that are similar to hanging knee raises. This exercise, however, is more effective than hanging knee raises. This exercise will work out your abs in a better way.

Instructions:

Start by grasping a pull-up bar with your shoulders, hanging with your arms straight, shoulders together, and head between your arms.

Lift your legs high in front of you with your feet together.

Your knees should remain as straight as you can.

This becomes more difficult the higher you lift your legs.

Hold briefly at the top, then gradually lower your legs.

Ensure that as you descend, your legs do not swing backward.

3) Pull-Up Bar Oblique Twists

This is one of the best pull-up bar exercises that will workout both your abs and obliques. It is excellent for those who are looking to get rid of their love handles. If you want to challenge yourself further, keep your legs straight up in front of you without bending your knees.

Instructions:

Your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart as you hang from the bar, with your legs hanging straight down.

Your knees should now be bent and tucked in front of your chest. Twist them to the right, then to the left after that.

Repeat the same motions as many times as you can by lowering back down, bending your knees once more, and raising your chest.

Twist both sides for the desired number of reps without lowering your legs to make it harder.

4) Hanging Knee Tuck (Isometric Hold)

This is one of the best pull-up bar exercises to improve the health of your abs and hip flexors. Since it is an isometric hold, you can start off by holding it for 30 seconds to a minute, and gradually increase as your stamina improves.

A medicine ball or dumbbell can be held between the legs as you perform a knee raise. This is a great way to overload the exercise.

Instructions:

Start by grasping a pull-up bar with your shoulders, hanging with your arms straight, shoulders together, and head between your arms.

Lift your knees while keeping your feet together until your upper thighs are parallel to the floor or higher.

Like you would in a core plank, hold the knees there for the predetermined amount of time.

When you have finished this quick exercise, lower your legs, and you are done!

5) Hanging Windshield Wipers

This is probably one of the most difficult pull-up bar exercises that works out and strengthens your entire core, including your obliques and abs.

Instructions:

With your palms facing away and your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, hang from the pull-up bar.

Your feet should be facing downward and your leg should be straight.

Lift your legs up until they are straight and parallel to the ceiling.

Rotate your legs as many times as you can while keeping them straight.

To make it simpler, you can slightly bend your knees and then twist from side to side.

As a result, you can give it a shot and see if you succeed.

Takeaway

Performing pull-up bar exercises can significantly up your ab and obliques game. If you are looking to build six-pack abs, these exercises are your best bet. For more workouts, check out these best abs exercises for working out your core muscles.

