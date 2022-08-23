5 Best Pull-up Variation Exercises for Strong Traps

Pull-up variation exercises add a range of variety to classic pull-ups. Consider pull-ups as squats for the upper body; perhaps, no other upper body workout has the same total strength and stability-boosting benefits.

Although they have been tried and tested, there is no denying that pull-ups can get monotonous. That's where pull-up variations come into play.

Fortunately, there are many effective pull-up variation exercises that activate the same muscle groups as the classic version. You can utilize these not just when a horizontal bar is not accessible. You can also increase your pull-up count if you reach a plateau or develop the strength you need to perform them.

Best Pull-up Variation Exercises

The upper back, shoulders, arms, and chest are only a few of the muscles and muscle groups that are used during pull-ups. These are the same muscles that the body utilizes to draw objects towards it. A few muscles in the forearm helps develop grip power.

The following five pull-up variation exercises can test the upper body and boost muscle development:

1) Wide Grip Pull-up

Compared to close-grip pull-ups, this variation places more emphasis on the back muscles. That's because the distance the body needs to drag up to the bar is shorter. The muscles on the outside of the back get a great workout; they contract and fire to pull the body up.

Here’s how to do a wide grip pull-up:

Take hold of the bar with an overhand grip that's wider than shoulder width.

Smoothly draw yourself up to the bar till the bar brushes the back of your neck at the top of the pull-up.

When your arms are locked, slowly descend till you reach the appropriate number of repetitions.

2) L-sit Pull-up

This exercise helps hold your legs parallel to the ground while pulling up to the bar and resisting on the way down for the duration of the set. It demands strong core strength, hamstring flexibility, and hip flexibility. Gymnasts employ this pose as a challenging pull-up variation.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart when hanging from a bar using an overhand grip.

Keep your legs perpendicular to the floor and parallel to the torso.

Pull up to the bar with your legs straight, raising it so that it touches the base of your neck.

Lower it back down, and repeat till the appropriate number of reps are completed.

3) Eccentric Pull-up

This pull up variation exercise slows down the downward and negative portion of the pull-up, which puts more strain on the muscles. More muscle fibers are torn during this phase than during the positive phase of a pull-up, forcing the muscles to shorten and preventing them from lengthening.

Here’s how to do an eccentric pull-up:

Pull up to the bar till it touches the base of the neck while using the pull-up grip of your choice.

Slowly lower your body to the ground try to go as slow as possible).

Pull yourself back up to the bar till failure.

See how many seconds you can hold during the eccentric phase of the exercise before repeating for the desired number of reps.

4) Kipping Pull-up

Kipping pull-ups use momentum to help move the body forward. Although mastering the technique can be challenging due to the movement's extreme technicality, this is a fabulous (albeit challenging) anaerobic exercise for the upper body.

Once mastered, this pull-up variation exercise is excellent for developing strong lats, broad shoulders, and a solid grip.

Instructions:

Pull your legs back so that your body forms an arc backwards while holding something with an overhand grip shoulder-width apart.

Swing your torso up to the bar while firmly pulling your legs forward.

Repeat as many times as needed to complete the desired number of reps.

5) Weighted Pull-up

There are various ways to add weight to accomplish this pull-up variation. You can put one foot through a kettlebell, and keep it flexed toward your shins.

Use a weighted vest and a weight belt with a chain to hang plates from, or place a dumbbell in between your crossed legs. This is a terrific way to transform a good bodyweight exercise into an excellent upper body strength workout.

Instructions:

If the bar is too high for you to grasp while standing, place a seat, plyo box, or another stable object nearby that you can use as a platform to stand on and reach the bar.

Step onto the box, reach for the bar with the grip of your choice, and start performing pull-ups using your preferred method of weight addition.

If the bar isn't too high, you can leap off when you're finished, or you can go back to the box, and step down to take the weight off.

By adjusting your grip, pull-up variety, and weight, you can customize this pull-up to suit your tastes and goals.

Takeaway

Pull-ups are a fabulous calisthenic exercise that gives the back a ton of strength. There are other workouts you can perform with little to no equipment to replicate the benefits of a pull-up, despite the fact that they are typically performed using a horizontal bar.

Use the aforementioned pull-up variations for some killer back muscles, whether you're working through a fast warm-up or going to the gym for a full workout. With some of these exercises, you can also work on your core and significant lower body muscle groups.

