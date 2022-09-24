5 Best Quad Isolation Exercises for Men

Quad isolation exercises can benefit you if you want to build massive legs. As quads are one of the major components of the leg, you must focus on both compound and isolation exercises to ensure that the quadriceps receive the stress they need to grow thicker muscle fibers.

While you do compound exercises such as hack squats, front squats, etc, there are quad isolation exercises that can enable you to activate the smaller muscles in the quadriceps as well.

Best Quad Isolation Exercises to Become Bigger

The following is a list of five quad isolation exercises men can try to incorporate in their workout routine:

1) Lunge

This is a very common quad isolation exercise. You can do lunges using your bodyweight or dumbbells.

However, it’s important to ensure that the leg in front is where the work happens. Your back leg is just for support and balance and doesn’t help with the entire exercise. Keep a straight back when you’re doing lunges to avoid losing balance during the exercise.

You can find a guide for doing lunges here.

2) Sissy Squat

Sissy squats are a slightly advanced quad isolation exercise. To do this workout, stand straight beside something that supports your bodyweight.

Hold the support with one hand, and bend your knees forward to move yourself lower. Your upper body and quads should be in a straight line, which means the upper body will lean backwards.

Keep going as low as you can, and you should feel the stress on your quadriceps. Move back to the starting position by reversing the motion and keeping the stress on the quads.

3) Leg Extension

Leg extension machines are quite common in fitness establishments. Interestingly, you can do leg extensions with both legs at the same time or one leg at a time.

If you choose to do the exercise unilaterally, you’ll be able to fix any muscle and strength imbalance between the two quads. This exercise is a common quad isolation workout.

You can find a guide for doing leg extensions here.

4) Low Leg Press

The leg press machine is important if you want to build massive legs. However, you must know the foot placement for leg presses that isolate the quads.

To specifically work on your quads, place your feet towards the bottom of the platform (low foot placement).

You can find a guide for doing leg presses here.

5) Banded Leg Extension

If you’re looking for a quad isolation exercise that can serve as a good warm-up or finisher workout, you can try banded leg extensions.

To do this exercise, you need a resistance band and strong support where you can attach the band. Once the band is attached, put the other end around your ankle. and push your leg forward from the knees. Your quads should be in during the exercise.

Bottom Line

Isolation exercises are a huge help in improving the strength and muscle endurance of any muscle group. Quad isolation exercises allow you to focus on the big and small muscles of the group.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far