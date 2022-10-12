5 Best Resistance Band Exercises to Burn Lower Belly Fat

Not only can belly fat make you feel less confident in a bathing suit, but it also has a much more nefarious effect: it gravely jeopardizes your health.

Excessive amounts of visceral or internal belly fat elevates the inflammatory markers and raises the risk of developing certain conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, several malignancies, and heart disease.

The best way to reduce belly fat is through exercise, but ab-specific workouts are insufficient. The key to losing weight is changing your lifestyle to one that's generally more physically active and scheduling frequent strength and cardio workouts into your week.

Among the best workouts outside the gym are those using resistance bands. Resistance band core routines are what you need if you've tried bodyweight exercises and going to the gym but haven't gotten the flat stomach you want.

Best Resistance Band Exercises for Belly Fat

Resistance bands are frequently hidden beneath yoga mats in a dusty crate rather than taking center stage on the gym floor. However, that's fantastic news for you, as it's easy to obtain this brilliant and adaptable piece of equipment that can improve your workout and be utilized at home or while traveling.

All you need is a resistance band, a training mat, and a little space to execute these exercises at home in your bedroom. A flat stomach and fantastic abs, if not the fabled six-pack, will be ready to be flaunted in no time.

Here are five of the best banded exercises to reduce belly fat:

1) Banded Russian Twist

This band exercise targets the obliques, shoulders, and abs, helping reduce lower belly fat. To do it, you will need an exercise mat.

Instructions:

The legs should be extended forward and together while you sit on the floor.

The hands should grasp the band's ends as the band is looped around the feet. Holding the band, stretch your hands in front of you.

Lean backwards by about 45 degrees while maintaining a straight back and keeping the band in front of your hands.

As you lean back for support, keep your feet on the ground while lifting your knees slightly off the floor.

Before restoring to the upright sitting posture, turn your body to the right and then to the left.

2) Banded Plank

Planking drives the stabilizing muscles into overdrive as you move against resistance and aids in reducing lower belly fat.

Instructions:

In the middle of the band, take a stance with your feet hip-distance apart. Holding one end in each hand, cross it.

Maintain the band in and around your feet while you squat down into a push-up stance.

Keep your hands firmround, and tuck your stomach in. When the knees are slightly above the floor, push your hips back into your heels.

Reposition your body so that it's in the push-up position.

3) Kneeling Ab Crunch

The kneeling ab crunch is a great exercise for burning lower belly fat. This exercise can be easy if you know how to perform a standard crunch while lying on your back.

Instructions:

Affix the band to the anchor with one end, and make sure the band's end can stretch to the ground.

From where you mounted the band, get on all fours, and stand a hand's length away.

By placing your hands by your ears, hold the band's ends in place.

Bend down so that the lower legs are flat on the floor, and the knees are at a 45-degree angle.

Straighten your legs out again. Pull on the band as you do that.

4) Bicycle Kick

The bicycle kicks exercise is one of the most effective but straightforward exercise you can find for reducing lower belly fat. You will require an exercise mat, as it's a floor workout.

Instructions:

With your back to the band's anchor, mount it at knee height, and fasten the ends to your ankles.

Put your feet straight in front of you while you lay on your back.

Reach your lower body with your arms up at a 45-degree angle. Alternatively, you can tighten your abs by lifting your head off the floor without lifting your shoulders.

Remove one leg from the band's anchor till the leg is parallel to the ground, and the knee makes a 90-degree angle.

Raising the opposite foot at the same time, return it to its starting place.

5) Half Rollback

Like a crunch or sit-up, the half rollback involves lowering the body halfway to the ground while using a resistance band.

Instructions:

The band should be looped beneath your feet as you sit straight with your feet extended in front of you. Pull your hands together while holding the band's ends in your hands.

To create a straight line from your shoulders, palms, and band to your feet, elevate your elbows.

Activate your core, then sag back halfway before standing back up.

Takeaway

You can accelerate results if you combine the aforementioned workouts with a balanced diet and cardiovascular exercises like jogging, walking, running, or swimming. That will enable you to have a way of living that helps you burn lower belly fat.

