5 Best Shoulder Exercises That Take Only 10 Minutes

When it comes to training the shoulders, the goal is simple: you want to build them up so that they're strong and stable. If you can do that without spending hours in the gym each week, even better.

That's where the following shoulder exercises can come into play. They take less than ten minutes to complete and can help get you closer to your goal of having bigger and stronger shoulders.

Best Shoulder Exercises in Only 10 Minutes

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Overhead Press

The overhead press is a great shoulder exercise for strengthening the major muscles of the shoulders and upper back. It also works the triceps and core.

To do it:

Stand or sit on a bench with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length down by your sides.

Lift the weights up to shoulder height by extending both arms straight above your head (keeping them straight).

Lower them back down to your sides before repeating for the recommended number of repetitions.

#2 Dumbbell Upright Row

This shoulder exercise targets the upper traps and is a great way to increase muscle growth in the area. The primary benefit of the exercise is that it can be done at home or in the gym without much equipment. All you need is a pair of dumbbells with an amount that you feel comfortable lifting.

Make sure to use dumbbells that're heavy enough so that they're difficult to lift by yourself. If you want extra resistance, try using heavier weights or even stacking two plates on each side. By using these techniques, you will develop stronger lat muscles while increasing overall strength and improving posture over time.

To do the exercise:

Grab a set of dumbbells that are comfortable for you. It's important to choose an appropriate weight so that you don't risk injury while lifting the weights.

Stand with your feet together, and hold the weights at arm’s length in front of your torso (palms facing out).

The palms should be facing slightly outward from the body. This is known as an overhand grip or supinated grip — you can also try underhand or neutral grips if that feels more natural for you.

Keeping your arms straight and elbows locked by your side, raise them up towards the chest till they're parallel with it. Slowly lower back down to their starting position.

#3 Dumbbell Lateral Raise

The lateral raise is a great shoulder exercise that can be done with dumbbells or a cable machine.

Lateral raises work the deltoids, which are among the largest muscles in the body. The deltoid group consists of three heads: anterior (front), middle, and posterior (back). This exercise can hit all three portions of the deltoid muscle group.

To do it:

Begin by standing with feet about hip-width apart, holding a pair of medium-weight dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing forward.

Slowly raise both arms out to your sides till they're parallel with the floor, and slowly lower back down to the starting position.

#4 Dumbbell Front Raise

This shoulder exercise focuses on the front deltoids. It's a great shoulder exercise to add to your routine, which you can do by following these steps:

Begin by standing straight up with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding dumbbells at shoulder level.

Lift the weights out in front of you, making sure to keep them parallel to the floor as you raise them.

Lower the dumbbells back down till they're hanging at a 90-degree angle from the body (your elbow should be straight).

Repeat the movement 10-12 times before resting and repeating for another set.

#5 Dumbbell Reverse Fly

Reverse flyes are arguably the most efficient shoulder exercise in targeting the rear delts, which act as a link between the back and shoulders.

Strengthening this undertrained muscle can pose a more holistic approach to your shoulder workouts by providing each muscle in the deltoid region the attention it deserves.

Do the exercise by following these steps:

Start with a dumbbell in each hand.

Hold your arms straight out in front of you, and hang them down by the sides as if they were wings. The goal is to keep the elbows slightly bent to ensure they don't move during the exercise.

Begin by lifting up through your shoulders till the arms are parallel with the floor, and slowly lower back down in an arching motion till they return to their starting position.

You can perform three sets of 15 reps for this exercise, but if you want more difficulty, try doing two sets of 25 reps instead.

Takeaway

We hope you’ve found this article to be helpful for your shoulder training. Remember, the most important thing about any shoulder exercise is to make sure you do it properly to get the most benefit.

Don’t forget to warm up before doing any of these moves, and don’t overdo them. If at any point during your workout you feel pain or discomfort in your shoulders, stop immediately; take a break before resuming again.

