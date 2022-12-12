Looking for some great side ab exercises to add to your workout routine? Here're the best ones to level up your entire training.

Side abs or obliques are the muscles that run along the sides of the core, from the ribs to the hip bones. While the front abs give you a six-pack and chiseled look, the side abs are crucial for various rotational movements. These muscles help you bend from side to side and protect the spine so that you can move and undertake everyday activities without straining the back.

Regular practice of side ab exercises not only strengthens the obliques, but they also support the back and promote overall posture. Additionally, they reduce your chances of pain and injuries associated with the shoulders and lower back

Side ab exercises to add to your routine

Here’s a look at a few of the most effective side ab exercises that are worth trying:

1) Side plank

The side plank is one of the best side ab exercises that not only targets the obliques but also trains the whole side of the body. That includes the core, hips, and shoulders. Moreover, this exercise protects the spine and strengthens the entire core muscles while improving balance and preventing back strain.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your right side with your feet stacked on top of the other. Ensure that your left forearm is directly under your shoulder.

Engage your core muscles, and slowly lift your hips till your body gets in a straight line from your head to your toe.

Hold the posture, and do not allow your hips to bend.

Stay in the side plank position for a few seconds, and repeat.

Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

2) Cable woodchop

The cable woodchop is also one of the best side ab exercises that works the abs intensely. This exercise can be performed in various positions and also with different exercise tools including dumbbells, stability balls, kettlebells, etc. to challenge the muscles even more.

To do the exercise:

Attach a rope to a cable machine, and set the cable to the highest position.

Kneel on one knee, and hold the handles of the rope while ensuring that the shoulders are perpendicular to the machine.

Keep your arms extended over your opposite shoulder, and pull the rope across your body till it reaches your waist. Keep your gaze straight in the front, and do not move your head.

Bring the weight back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise. Remember to keep the core muscles engaged at all times.

Complete a few reps on one side, and repeat on the other.

3) Spiderman push-up

Spiderman push-ups are among some of the most effective side ab exercises that only target the obliques but develop strength and stamina throughout the upper body while training the deltoids, triceps, chest, and forearms too.

To do the exercise:

Take a high plank position with the core engaged, arms extended and both hands under your shoulders.

Bring your right knee to your right elbow, and turn towards your knee using only your upper body to perform a side crunch.

Bring your right knee back, and repeat the move with your left knee.

Continue the exercise while alternating sides.

4) Bicycle crunch

A staple in every abs workout, the bicycle crunch is one of the most common side ab exercises to work on the obliques. This exercise helps tone the entire midsection and is also great for increasing overall flexibility and stability.

To do the exercise:

Lie down on a mat with your face up, and position your hands behind your head.

Move your knees towards your chest, and raise your shoulders off the floor at the same time.

Start to rotate to your right, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee and straightening your other leg.

Pause for a few breaths, and bring your right elbow to your left knee.

Continue the exercise while alternating legs.

5) Hanging knee raise oblique crunch

Hanging knee raise oblique crunch is quite a challenging exercise but offers great results in terms of targeting the side abs. If you're a beginner, though, it's recommended that you first master the basics of standard hanging knee raise before adding an oblique crunch to the movement.

To do the exercise:

Take a standard hanging knee raise position on a pull-up bar.

Keep your knees bent, and bring your legs up towards your left underarm. Pause and feel the contraction in the side abs.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Complete a few reps.

Bottom Line

Whether you're an advanced exerciser or just a newbie, incorporating the aforementioned side ab exercises into your workout routine is sure to provide you with incredible benefits.

The key to attaining the most out of these exercises, though, is to perform them correctly in the right form. So be careful, and practice consistently.

