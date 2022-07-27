5 Best Stomach Exercises for Men

The best stomach exercises aren't just for people who want chiselled abs. From baseball to football to hockey, athletes of all sports focus on enhancing the power of their core through compound exercises.

It's essential to develop core stability to safeguard your spine while moving around and playing sports.

There are several stomach exercises for men, all of which claim to hold the key to achieving a six-pack, but how can you know which one is best for you?

No matter how hard you work, no matter how big your biceps are or how much weight you can lift, the simple truth is that your physique will always be assessed by how obvious your abdominal muscles are.

Must-try Stomach Exercises for Men

Stomach exercises offer many health benefits in addition to boosting your confidence so you can spend this summer at the beach shirtless. You may more effectively design ab workouts that enhance your capabilities and internal strength if you're aware of how crucial the abs are to your movement and trunk rotation.

Here’s a list of five exercises recommended for a chiselled tummy:

1) Hardstyle Plank

You're aware of planks, right? It's easy to do this exercise. The secret is to keep your entire body clenched as tightly as you can, including your quads, glutes, core, back and fists while breathing all during the hold.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your forearms together in a plank position while lying on the ground with your face down.

Make sure your hands are scrunched up in fists and that your elbows are positioned directly behind your shoulders.

The forearms on each side of you should be parallel.

Per set, hold for 10 to 20 seconds.

2) Slow Hanging Leg Raise

Slow Hanging Leg Raises are a fabulous beginning to stomach exercises and isolation methods, as they work the rectus abdominis, hip flexors and external obliques.

Here's how to do it:

Reach up, and get an overhand grip on a bar while standing beneath it.

Breathe in while contracting your abdominal muscles while keeping your back straight.

Kneeling down will help you lift your legs. Do not rise over your waist.

Exhale as you slowly lower your legs to the ground to return to the starting posture. Do not forget to maintain fundamental engagement.

3) Hanging Windscreen Wiper

One of the best stomach exercises for men is hanging windshield wipers. You must fight the urge to spin your body, using a well-known hanging motion. To make this exercise a valuable complement to your best ab exercises, you must maintain control over your motion.

Here’s how to do it:

Hang from an overhead bar while pulling down with your lats and tightening your shoulders.

Pull your toes up towards the bar by contracting your anterior core.

Swing your legs side to side while maintaining oblique control, making an effort to keep them together.

Try to concentrate on not bending your hips or dropping your legs.

4) Dumbbell Side Bend

The dumbbell side bend is one of the few ab workouts that requires equipment, and work those external obliques, giving the outer ab parts more definition.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping a dumbbell in your right hand with the palm facing inward towards the torso, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Engage your core while keeping your spine straight, slowly sag to one side as far as you can but only at the waist.

Stay at the bottom while contracting your abs.

Go back to your starting point.

5) Medicine Ball Throw Sit-up

Medicine ball throw sit-ups is one of the finest and challenging stomach exercises for men, as it allows you to work out both your upper and lower body at the same time. You can't beat this exercise if you want to create one of the best ab routines.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your back, and raise a medicine ball so that it faces the wall.

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground while contracting your abs. Throw the ball at the wall while lifting it high in the air.

Take hold of the ball, and hold it above your head.

Slowly get back to the beginning position while keeping your arms extended.

Takeaway

To complement your exercise and get your body fat percentage low enough to show the definition, you need to consume a very clean diet, which can be very challenging for some. Don't get too caught up in the aesthetics; concentrate on the practical benefits of a strong core.

