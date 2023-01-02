5 Best Strength Training Exercises For Skiers

Strength training exercises for skiers are an essential part of a skier's training routine. Strong legs and core muscles are crucial for maintaining balance, control, and power on the slopes. Skiing is impossible if you do not have a strong lower body to support you, which is why exercising in the gym is so essential for success on the slopes.

In this article, we will explore the top five best strength training exercises for skiers to help you build the strength and stability needed for a successful season in the mountains.

Best Strength Training Exercises For Skiers

1) Squats

Squats are one of the best strength training exercises for skiers that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles in the lower body. These muscles are vital for maintaining balance and control while skiing, as they help you absorb the shock of turns and jumps.

To perform a squat,

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward.

Slowly lower your body down as if you were sitting back in a chair, keeping your chest up and your weight on your heels.

When your thighs are parallel to the ground, push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Repeat for 12-15 reps.

Squats are a great option for skiers to build muscle! (Image via unsplash/Benjamin Klaver)

2) Lunges

Lunges are a great exercise for building strength and stability in the legs and hips. They target quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles, as well as the core muscles in the abdomen and lower back.

To perform a lunge,

Step forward with one foot and lower your body down until your thigh is parallel to the ground.

Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position, then repeat on the other side.

Do 10-12 lunges with each leg.

3) Leg Press

The leg press is a machine-based exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles. It is one of the most efficient strength training exercises for skiers who may not have access to free weights or who want to focus on increasing strength in a specific muscle group.

To perform a leg press,

Sit in the leg press machine and position your feet on the platform.

Slowly press the platform away from your body, straightening your legs and squeezing your gluteal muscles at the top of the movement.

Slowly lower the platform back towards your body to complete the repetition.

The leg press is a classic option for building strong glutes and hamstrings! (Image via unsplash/Scott Webb)

4) Step-ups

Step-ups are a simple but effective exercise for building strength and power in the legs and hips. They can be performed with a bench or a step and can be made more challenging by holding weights in your hands.

To perform a step-up,

Stand in front of the step or bench and place one foot on top.

Push through the heel of your front foot to lift your body up and onto the step, then slowly lower back down to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side to complete the set.

5) Planks

Planks are one of the best strength training exercises for skiers to build strength and stability in the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining balance and control while skiing. They can be performed with numerous variations to target different muscle groups and increase difficulty.

To perform a plank,

Start in a push-up position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your body straight and your core engaged as you hold the position for 30 seconds or more.

To increase the difficulty, try lifting one foot off the ground or placing your hands on an unstable surface like a BOSU ball.

Planks are a great option to build a strong core! (Image via unsplash/Olivia Bauso)

Conclusion

In conclusion, incorporating these five strength training exercises for skiers into your training routine can help you build the strength and stability needed for a successful season on the slopes.

Strong legs and a strong core are essential for maintaining balance, control, and power while skiing, and these exercises are a great way to target these key muscle groups. So, the next time you hit the gym, be sure to include these exercises in your routine to take your skiing to the next level.

