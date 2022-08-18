5 Best Tricep Kickbacks Variation Exercises for Men

The tricep kickback is an excellent exercise for anyone interested in enhancing upper body strength, stability, and esthetics. The tricep kickback can be performed in a number of variations. The tricep dumbbell kickback exercise is traditionally performed with a single arm. Although this is an effective and challenging version of the exercise, there are other ways in which you can challenge your body and make the movement more difficult.

Top Five Tricep Kickbacks Variation Exercises

The five tricep kickback variations described here are useful for improving the strength of the upper body and enhancing the range of motion while you have fun beating the challenge.

1. Cable Tricep Kickback Exercise

A cable tricep kickback is a good basic move and often the first step you take to shape your arms and upper body. It's done by using weight machines but can be done with dumbbells, too.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin off by setting up a handle on a low pulley cable rig.

Face the machine with your back bent, holding the stick parallel with the wall, and take it to your side.

Tuck your elbow back toward your chest and slowly stretch out your arm as far as you possibly can.

Squeeze the tricep muscle, and hold for a count of three.

Bring the stick back to its original position and repeat with as many reps and sets as needed.

2. Cable Reverse Grip Low Tricep Kickback

For cable reverse grip low tricep kickbacks, your chest and shoulder muscles will be fire with almost every rep as you pull directly backward and drive the weight straight down to a point that is roughly parallel to the floor.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by grasping a handle with an underhand grip on a low pulley cable.

Bend your elbow so that it's close to your hand and parallel to the floor.

Push your elbow up as far as possible and hold for a moment while contracting your triceps.

Bring your arm back down to where it started and repeat.

Do this for as many reps or sets as needed.

3. Two-Arm Cable Tricep Kickback

If you want stronger arms or to look better in sleeveless shirts, you need to pay more attention to your triceps. In the two-arm cable kickback, every part of your triceps gets the workout such that your upper arms look well balanced and contoured.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Set up a low pulley cable system with either a long rope or two single grip handles.

Grasp the rope or both handles with a neutral grip and take a few steps back from the unit.

Bend at the knees and tip your body toward the floor so that your back is parallel to the floor and elbows are tucked in at your arms.

Bend your arms back as far as you can and give a big hug to your triceps.

Go back to the starting spot. Repeat with as many reps and sets as needed.

4. Dumbbell Standing Tricep Kickback

Standing triceps kickbacks help build muscle in the upper arm, and they also strengthen the auxiliary muscles that help your hand extend. Doing this helps strengthen your back muscles, and you should take advantage of being able to work your hand muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, knees bent about 25 degrees and hands holding light dumbbells.

Lift the dumbbells slightly behind you so that your elbows are bent at 90 degrees and then lift them higher behind you until they're parallel with your legs.

Hold this position for a count of two and then lower to the starting position.

5. Resistance Band Tricep Kickback

Adding isolation exercises for your triceps to your compound pressing regimen will help you reap enormous benefits. This one of the toughest and most stimulating exercises for the triceps you can do.

Here's how you do this exercise:

You will need a resistance band and a ladder.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the handles of the band at your hip height.

Bend forward to lower yourself until your torso is parallel to the floor.

Your knees should be slightly bent and your elbows should be close to your body and bent around 90 degrees.

You should use a neutral grip with your hands. Retract your shoulder blade as you perform this exercise to protect yourself from injury.

Takeaway

Kickbacks are a popular way to work your triceps because of their immense advantages and the speed of results. Practicing these exercises on a regular basis will tighten the arm area and give you toned arms to boost your confidence.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nah, not feeling like it. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore