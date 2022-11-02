5 Best Walking Shoes of 2022 for Walking All Day

If there's one thing that everyone wishes for, it is a great pair of walking shoes. Walking is a great way to stay healthy and fit, but you need to wear the right kind of shoes to stay comfortable and avoid injuries. Whether you walk for exercise or just spend a lot of time on your feet, you need shoes with good cushioning and support all around to avoid getting tired and sore.

A good pair of walking shoes should fit well right away, without needing to be squeezed in. Shoe styles that come in a wide range of sizes, including half sizes and widths, will help you find the best fit for you.

In addition to how well a shoe fits, qualities like how well it supports your foot, how roomy it is, how well it prevents blisters, and how long it will last are important factors in its selection that one must consider.

Best Walking Shoes of 2022

Check out the following five walking shoes that offer decent walking comfort.

1) Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe

This walking shoe is a great choice for women who stay on their feet for long hours. The shoe fits well right out of the box and feels supportive, especially in the arch area.

The shoe absorbs shock well and is comfortable from the beginning to the end. It also has a roomy toe box, which keeps the toes from getting sore and helped it earn a perfect score of 5 out of 5 for protecting against blisters.

The upper is also very breathable, which makes the shoes a good choice for walking in warmer weather. Vents on the front and sides of the shoe let the air flow well, which keeps the feet dry and cool. Additionally, the back of the foot fits snugly and feels locked in.

2) ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

The GEL-Venture 8 running shoe is a good choice if you want a supportive, comfortable shoe that won't break the bank and can be worn all day. During testing, this shoe performed well when walking on a treadmill, on paved roads, and on smooth trails. The GEL cushioning in the shoe is supposed to be very good at absorbing shock, especially in the heel area.

Thanks to the mesh that allows air in and the wider sizes that give the toe box more room, the shoe also stands out for how well it prevents blisters. But the sizes run small, so if you want the best fit, order a size up.

The shoe's outsole is quite strong and grips the ground well, even when it is wet outside. It offers enough protection and support for walks or hikes on moderate trails. This makes it a very versatile option at an affordable price.

3) New Balance Men's Fresh Foam 1080 V11 Running Shoe

If you have wide feet or have had blisters or bunions in the past, you'll like that New Balance's 1080v11 Fresh Foam shoes come in wide sizes. They have plenty of room for your toes to spread out and just the right amount of cushioning and support for walking.

The full-length Fresh Foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning without making the shoe feel heavy or bulky. The shoe got a high rating of 5 out of 5 for protecting against blisters because of how well it fit and how smooth and breathable the material was.

4) Vionic Women's Drift Tokyo Leisure Sneakers

If you have had plantar fasciitis in the past, you can protect yourself by wearing a walking shoe like the Vionic Tokyo that has a lot of cushioning in the heel area. It worked well on the treadmill and when walking outside. It offered good protection and scored a perfect score of 5 out of 5 for both comfort and fit in the upper.

The Tokyo was one of the most breathable shoes we tested because it was made of light mesh all over. This made it better at preventing blisters. The Tokyo is a lightweight but supportive shoe that we like for fitness walking, traveling, or just wearing around all day.

5) KEEN Men's Targhee Vent Low Height Comfortable Breathable Hiking Shoe

This tough shoe from KEEN is great for going off the beaten path to walk on trails or go on easy-to-moderate hikes. They have excellent stability and grip, and they received a 4.5 out of 5 for cushioning and upper comfort, which is very close to a perfect score. The upper is made of leather and mesh, which offers a good mix of protection and breathability.

The shoe is low-cut, which makes it easy to move around and gives it good flexibility. It also provides good blister protection because the panels have holes and the inside is smooth.

Takeaway

No break-in period is needed for a good pair of walking shoes. Make sure your longest toe has at least a half-inch of room. Try out multiple alternatives to find the correct size and roominess. Different walkers have different feet, so certain brands may not work for you. If you wear custom orthotics, look for shoes with removable insoles.

Gel, foam, or air midsole cushioning lessens the impact and absorbs shock while walking. When picking a walking shoe, support is crucial, especially for people with foot problems.

Walking shoes should be robust and lightweight. Choose quality walking shoes with rubber outsoles. Avoid court shoes and cross trainers for lateral motions.

