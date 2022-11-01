Whether it's plantar fasciitis or flat feet you're experiencing, you don't want an active lifestyle to be limited. You may take some preventative measures or invest in a pair of shoes with great arch support, but there are other steps you can take to keep yourself on the move.

What is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis is inflammation that causes pain in the bottom of your foot. Narrow heels and a tight Achilles tendon can contribute to plantar fasciitis, but one of the biggest triggers, especially among runners, is sports shoes. If you're an avid runner or just walk around a lot, consider investing in a pair of running shoes that doesn't aggravate plantar fasciitis.

How to Find the Perfect Pair of Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis?

Choosing the right shoes for plantar fasciitis requires finding one that fits well and offers the right amount of support. It is recommended to chose a shoe with plenty of midfoot arch support, supportive cushioning, shock-absorbing soles, a deep heel cup, and a spacious toe box.

A well-cushioned footbed and anatomical arch support hold the plantar fascia in place, keeping it from collapsing and minimizing fatigue. Rigidity in the heel cup helps maintain proper foot alignment and pressure relief of the plantar fascia by withstanding each heel strike.

Don't settle for flimsy running shoes. Since they don't provide much support, lightweight sneakers aren't the best solution for people with plantar fasciitis.

Best Plantar Fasciitis Shoes

If you're struggling with plantar fasciitis, these shoes are a great way to help ease the pain.

(Please note: Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are the author's)

1) Hoka One One Bondi

Price: $127.99

Pros & Cons: This shoe is lightweight, has a wide toe box, and has a thick outsole.

A bit more expensive than other options.

Features:

Bondi is a versatile shoe that will accommodate your every move. You can wear it on any terrain—even grass and clay—and you won't have to worry about slipping. The latest version has a bigger toe box, so you can wiggle your toes comfortably. The outsole is made of thick rubber, so even though the shoe is lightweight, it won't wear down quickly.

This running shoe provides a strong bounce and feel on any road surface. In terms of comfort and cushion, it ranks near the top of its class. It also makes a good pair of casual shoes when you're out and about most of the day.

2) Brooks Glycerin

Price: $119.9

Pros & Cons: ultra-plush, cushiony comfort and casual style

No true specialty

Features:

Brooks' Glycerin running shoes are great for casual use as well as some action. DNA Loft is a cushioned midsole designed for durability and responsiveness. The plush transition zone makes heel-to-toe contact smooth and seamless; this helps ease the heel pain commonly associated with plantar fasciitis.

3) Saucony Triumph 19

Price: $150

Pros & Cons: Comfortable, Breathable, Grippy, True to size, Soft ride.

Excessively long laces and heel slippage

Features:

If you’re looking for a pair of shoes that will offer more support than the average running shoe but are still lightweight, then these Saucony sneakers might be just what you’re looking for. The APMA seal of acceptance means that podiatric medical specialists tested these shoes and found them to be beneficial to plantar fasciitis sufferers.

4) Hoka Clifton 8

Price: $140

Pros & Cons: Comfortable, true-to-size fit, smooth ride, durable and grippy outsole, lightweight for a daily trainer, good lockdown and value.

Enjoys a leisurely pace, not a speed demon

Features:

Hoka shoes have deep heel counters and a cloudlike cushioning that “hugs” your heels. This makes Hoka One One walking shoes some of the best for people with plantar fasciitis. Cliftons are also good walking shoes because their responsive midsoles help bring energy into your feet and legs as you walk.

5) Brooks Addiction Walker 2

Price: $130

Pros & Cons: alleviate your pain by providing arch support and a comfortable fit.

Lacks breathability; stiffer than the original model

Features:

Walking shoes are designed to be more comfortable than running shoes. If you have plantar fasciitis, walking shoes can be excellent for running errands or even light training—especially in Brooks Addiction walking shoes. These shoes have maximum cushioning plus a comfortable leather upper and excellent grip.

6) Mizuno Wave Rider 24

Price: $140

Pros & Cons: ecure, stable heel; durable outsole rubber; flexible forefoot

Low versatility, Struggles at faster paces and runs large

Features:

The Mizuno Wave Rider has been updated with several new features and technologies in order to enhance the comfort and fit of the shoe. The articulated U4icX within the heel wedge area provides extra cushion for runners who suffer from plantar fasciitis.

Wrapping Up

There are many factors to consider when choosing a running shoe, and even more factors to consider if you're concerned about aggravating your plantar fasciitis. Although it may take some trial and error, finding the right fit will help you avoid pain or injury and keep your feet feeling good all day. That's the best shoe for plantar fasciitis.

