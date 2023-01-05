Walking shoes are usually ignored as standalone fitness activity equipment. This explains why most people wear running shoes or gym trainers when going for walks and getting around, and in most cases, these shoes do the job decently too.

However, when your feet begin to crave greater comfort and support on your daily walks, it's time to consider investing in a special walking shoe. Before you make the purchase, remember that different people may have different expectations of their walking shoes. As a result, you will have to pick what is best for you.

Top Qualities of Good Walking Shoes

You will have to decide on which pair suits you best on the basis of these factors:

Comfort: It's important to find a shoe that is comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Look for shoes with cushioned insoles and enough room for your toes to move freely.

Support: A good walking shoe should provide support to your feet and ankles. Look for shoes with arch support and a sturdy heel counter.

Fit: Make sure the shoe fits well and doesn't slip or rub uncomfortably. It's a good idea to try on a few different sizes and brands to find the best fit.

Durability: It's worth investing in a pair of walking shoes that will last for a long while. You'd want to look for shoes made with high-quality materials and sturdy construction.

Traction: If you'll be walking on slippery or uneven surfaces, it's important to choose good traction to help prevent slips and falls. Be sure to look for walking shoes with sturdy soles and deep treads.

5 Best Walking Shoes of 2023

1. Skechers Summits

This pair is lightweight and very comfortable for long walks (Photo by The DK Photography on Unsplash)

Pros and Cons - They are lightweight and very comfortable for long walks. These shoes are also very affordable, although their memory foam sole wears out very quickly.

Features - They are extremely simple to slip into and out of, without making the fit excessively loose. With its cushiony goodness and comfort, Skechers Summits is a treat for those who love to walk. In fact, even if users walk all day, the plush feeling will not wear off.

It's nice, light, and easy on the foot, making it an excellent choice for a variety of activities. It will keep you comfortable whether you're going shopping, walking your dog, or running a marathon.

2. New Balance 877

It outperforms in so many areas (Photo by Ervan M Wirawan on Unsplash)

Pros and Cons - This pair of walking shoes is breathable and approved by Medicare. Moreover, it also helps in relieving foot pain. On the downside, all of these features come alongside a short tongue, and overall, this pair might be heavy for some people.

Features - Perhaps you're looking for a comfortable shoe that won't flatten out by the end of the day. The 877 by New Balance has got you covered. This is an excellent shoe for an entire 8-hour workday.

The cushion is slightly firmer than average, but this works as an advantage by retaining the initial support and response. A thickly padded upper wraps you in a warm hug with no spots or positions. Designers adored the number of cushions on the tongue and around the ankle. These shoes outperform in so many areas that they are confidently recommended to a wide range of people.

3. Nike Pegasus 39

Lightweight and breathable. (Photo by Miquel Parera on Unsplash)

Pros and Cons - These shoes are lightweight, breathable, and have a flexible mesh exterior. The pair also come with extra padding, although the laces tend to wear and tear easily.

Features - The Nike Pegasus 39 walking shoes are a work of art in terms of both performance and comfort, providing succor and support to your feet no matter how many miles you cover. The shoes boast extra padding, especially around the tongue and collar, to keep your feet secure.

The engineered mesh, which is designed to be lighter, breathable, and more adaptable than other grid materials, elevates the feel of these shoes. Moreover, propulsion is provided by durable foam soles at every step. When you combine this with Nike's iconic styling, you have a pretty magnificent pair that is a great choice while weightlifting in the gym, alongside being your go-to walking shoe.

4. Adidas Men's Supernova+

The Supernova+ is available in a variety of colors. (Photo by SJ on Unsplash)

Pros and Cons - The Supernova+'s responsive cushioning comes in eight different colors to choose from. Moreover, the shoes are made using recycled materials.

Features - The Supernova+ is available in a variety of colors and is both pleasant and functional, designed to support you mile after mile.

These walking shoes are made from recycled polyester and are lightweight and breathable, thanks to Adidas' patented Primegreen materials. The patented Boost cushioning makes the shoe flexible, responsive, and supportive. The 10-millimeter heel-to-toe drop promotes proper walking shoe mechanics.

5. Nike Flex Experience Run 11

The knit mesh used in the shoe's construction is light and breathable (Photo by Brennan Burling on Unsplash)

Pros and Cons - Modest price points, sustainable materials, and a clean, iconic aesthetic make these shoes stand out. If you're looking for a high-quality athletic shoe for under $100, this could be the one. However, they aren't as durable as other Nike shoes.

Features - This is an excellent walking shoe for anyone concerned with environmental sustainability and waste reduction. The knit mesh used in the shoe's construction is light and breathable, and the shoe's outsole padding is minimal, keeping it flexible and responsive. This simple, unadorned design of the Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature is instantly recognizable as well.

Conclusion

Many people tend to think that the best running shoes will also be excellent walking shoes. The truth is that, while some running shoes can be used for walking, there are certain characteristics of walking shoes that make them a better choice.

