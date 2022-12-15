5 Best Water Aerobic Exercises for Seniors

While it might be challenging to stay active as we get older, water aerobic exercises for seniors can be a lot of fun. If you need to reduce joint stress, they can be a terrific way to get your blood flowing and feeling energized.

Water aerobic exercises are excellent for easing arthritis and other joint pain, as it puts less strain on the joints, and the water’s buoyancy helps ease joint pressure. Strength workouts can be carried out in the water without heavy weights, as water provides resistance. Flexibility and balance improves due to strength training, resulting in slow bone loss and muscle loss.

When performing the same actions in the water as they would on land, seniors can efficiently burn more calories. Water aerobic exercises can not only help you build lean muscle but also improve cardiovascular endurance. The blood circulates more quickly through the body in cooler water to help you warm up.

Top Water Aerobic Exercises for Seniors

Water also makes movements possible that would be painful on land. For instance, jogging might hurt the knees of elderly people who have osteoporosis. However, the same motion in water relieves pressure on the joints, making it an excellent way of arthritis treatment.

On that note, here're the five best aqua aerobics for seniors:

1) Aqua jogging

Aqua jogging is an ideal low-impact, water aerobic exercise to get the heart rate up and blood flowing.

Here’s how to do aqua jogging:

It can be as easy as simply running across the pool from one side to the other.

Running or jogging in place might also make the exercise routine easier.

Whatever adjustment you choose, make sure it's at least somewhat difficult, as aqua jogging is meant to raise and maintain heart rate.

2) Water arm lift

The arm muscles will become stronger as a result of this water aerobic exercise. Dumbbells made of foam can be used to increase resistance.

Here’s how to do water arm lifts:

Stand with your shoulders in the water.

The hands should be facing up while you hold the dumbbells by your sides.

Lift your forearms to the level of the water while bringing your elbows in close to your torso.

Turn your palms downward by rotating your wrists.

Returning to the starting posture, lower your arms.

3) Aerobic jumping jack

Jumping jacks can help build both upper and lower body muscles. Wrist and ankle weights can be used to increase resistance.

Here’s how to do aerobic jumping jacks:

Stand in the water at chest height.

Keep your feet together and your arms by your sides to start the exercise.

To jump, extend your legs, and simultaneously raise your arms above your head.

To get back to where you were when you first started, jump once more while keeping your arms at your sides.

Perform three sets of 10-15 repetitions each.

4) Standing water push-up

Push-ups in the water are a terrific way to strengthen the arms, chest, and shoulders without placing too much strain on the joints.

Here’s how to do standing water push-ups:

Stand by the pool's edge with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on the edge of the pool.

Push yourself back out after bending your arms and leaning against the wall.

Slowly keep doing this workout 10-15 times.

5) Flutter kick

Another fabulous low impact cardio activity is flutter kicking. The use of a kickboard is optional in this water aerobic exercise.

Here’s how to do flutter kicks:

Holding a kickboard out in front of you, flutter kick the water with your legs to move back and forth across the pool.

If the kickboard is not accessible, you can still perform a flutter kick without one.

Kick your legs while front floating, keeping your head above water and holding on to the pool's edge.

In any case, aim for a steady pace that gets the heart rate up without wearing you out too quickly.

Takeaway

Any of the aforementioned water aerobic exercises can be tried, but always be mindful of your safety. Never work out by yourself in a pool.

The end goal is to build muscle strength and gain the health benefits of aerobic exercise, but pushing oneself too far can result in pain, injury, and a stop to your progress. As usual, consult your physician before beginning any new exercise.

