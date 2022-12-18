5 Best Weight-Bearing Exercises for Bone Strength

Weight-bearing exercises are mostly aerobic exercises that are done on your feet, with your bones supporting your body weight or any other external weight that the exercise may demand. Walking, dancing, climbing stairs, and gardening are some examples of simple weight bearing exercises that are done by almost everyone.

Since weight bearing exercises primarily target the bones in your legs, hips, and lower spine, they help to reduce the rate of mineral loss from your bones as you age. These exercises also provide cardiovascular benefits, which improve the health of the heart and your circulatory system.

However, exercises like swimming and cycling do not provide the weight-bearing load that your bones need in order to prevent mineral loss. These exercises are beneficial in other ways, as they will exercise your muscles anyway.

However, in order to have healthy and strong bones, some sort of weight bearing exercises are necessary. This is because your bones respond and grow to the forces applied to it.

When you perform weight-bearing activities, your muscles and tendons pull on your bones. Gravity too, tugs on your bones. This helps to increase bone strength. When performed regularly, weight-bearing exercises can significantly impact bone strength. In fact, you can improve osteoporosis with exercise.

Weight-Bearing Exercises to Improve Bone Strength

Check out the following weight-bearing exercises that will help you improve bone strength.

1) Squats

Squats can strengthen both the front of the legs and the buttocks. These are one of the best weight-bearing exercises that you can do to strengthen your lower body, especially your knees.

Instructions:

Begin by placing your feet hip-width apart. For balance, lightly rest your hands on a sturdy piece of furniture or counter.

Slowly squat by bending at the knees, and maintain a straight back and a slight forward lean while exercising your legs.

Only squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

To regain a standing position, squeeze your buttocks.

Repeat this eight to twelve times.

2) Shoulder Lifts

The second workout in our list of weight-bearing exercises are shoulder lifts, meant to improve the bone density of your shoulder joint and arms.

Instructions:

Shoulder lifts require weights or a resistance band and can be performed either standing or seated.

Take a free weight in each hand, or you can step on a resistance band while holding both ends in your hands.

Start with your arms at your sides and your hands down.

Raise your arms straight out in front of you without locking your elbows.

No higher than shoulder level should the object be raised.

Continue for eight to twelve times. If possible, rest and repeat for a second set.

3) Leg Lifts

This is a fairly simple weight-bearing exercise that targets the skeletal and muscular structures of the legs, back, and spine. The most important error to avoid in this exercise is arching your lower back, which allows your abdominal muscles to relax and increases the strain on your hip flexors and back extensors. To maintain the correct form, consciously press your lower back against the floor.

Instructions:

On a mat or towel, recline with your legs and back flat against the floor, and maintain your arms at your sides.

Now, maintain straight legs and raise your left leg until the toes point straight up in the air.

Hold for eight counts before lowering the leg slowly to the floor.

Repeat on the opposite leg.

Aim for twelve raises per side.

4) Bicep Curls

This is one of those weight-bearing exercises that improve the bone strength in your arms. Either 1 to 5 pound dumbbells or a resistance band can be utilised to perform bicep curls.

Instructions:

Take a free weight in each hand, or you can step on a resistance band while holding both ends in your hands.

Pull the bands or weights toward your chest as the bicep muscles on the upper arm's fronts contract.

Return your arms to the starting position by lowering them.

Perform the set eight to twelve times. If possible, rest and repeat for a second set.

5) Calf Raises

This is one of the simplest weight-bearing exercises that you can do and is also an excellent exercise for strengthening the entire body as a whole. You can choose to let your legs 'drop' or 'plop' to the floor when lowering yourself, while keeping your knees soft. The impact will send a signal to your bones to strengthen themselves.

Instructions:

Raise yourself up onto your toes, and then hold this position for as long as you possibly can before beginning to slowly lower yourself back down.

Repeat a total of 12 times.

Takeaway

Bone strength is crucial for maintaining good health and spirit. Strong bones will keep you strong till late in life, making your day-to-day life and movements easier. For more exercises, do check out some exercises you should do for better bone health.

