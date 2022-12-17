5 Best Yoga Apps for Your At-Home Practice

Yoga apps to learn and practice yoga at home have been gaining increasing popularity.

These apps can encourage you to move your body to get an effective workout. You only need a mat to get started. Regularly practicing yoga can provide you with extensive benefits, including stretching the body, building strength in the muscles, relieving tension from muscles, alleviating tightness, relaxing the mind, and more.

Best Yoga Apps for your Practice At Home

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective yoga apps you should download to practice at home.

1) The Underbelly

This app is among the best and most incredible yoga apps that can provide you with a multitude of benefits.

It was started by Jessamyn Stanley, a yoga teacher and columnist. Stanley considers this app a good place for people who might feel overlooked and discouraged due to lack of diversity in the fitness and health community.

The Underbelly app provides a wide range of accessible and inclusive classes involving fast-paced postures, grounding postures, and breathing work.

2) Asana Rebel

It's a dynamic yoga app that provides more than a hundred workouts formulated by yoga instructors and fitness experts. This hybrid application can help you filter classes according to your energy level, mood, and schedule. You can make your workouts as simple or as advanced as you want.

This application also provides you with one of the most amazing features where you can fill in your health and fitness goals. The app in turn will provide you with programmes and classes according to your fitness objectives. The content range of the app varies from easy meditation sequences to strength workouts and calming playlists.

3) Alo Moves

It's one of the most incredible yoga apps and was developed by the well-known apparel brand – Alo Yoga. It provides you with about 2500 video classes alongside some of the best yoga instructors such as Ashley Galvin and Dylan Werner.

The classes provided by Alo move range from beginner to advanced along with including about 20 categories of yoga, like Kundalini, Ashtanga, Hatha, Vijayasa, and more. It can also help you in polishing certain poses, like arm balance and splits.

4) YogaWorks

This is another incredible yoga app that provides you with live class vibes even in your living room.

The yoga application provides more than 30 live stream classes, giving you a wide range of yoga styles and levels, including therapeutic yoga, advanced vinyasa yoga classes, and signature classes.

YogaWorks also provides over 1300 on-demand yoga sessions to keep you motivated and encouraged with a good combination of movement, breathing work, and alignment.

5) Yoga Wake Up

It's another decent yoga app you can download to practice yoga at home. You can even perform a guided and calming meditation on the bed with the help of this yoga app. You can replace Yoga Wake Up with your alarm clock to gently wake up your body.

The app is also quite inclusive, as it has diverse instructors presenting different body types and ethnicities. Yoga Wake Up incorporates new classes every week. You can also easily include them in your routine, and the classes last about 20 minutes. This yoga app also provides beginners with a multi-range option.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga apps provide you with various benefits and encourage you to stay fit even if you're at home. They have been gaining popularity, especially since the COVID-19 lockdown.

There are several features in these yoga apps that can help you get freestyle yoga sessions or any particular session of yoga you wish to do. These apps promise superior experience in terms of affordability, accessibility, and instructor expertise. They also provide you with experiences ranging from pranayama to gentle yin yoga poses.

