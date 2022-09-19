5 Best Yoga Exercises and Poses to Get Rid of Migraine Pain

Those who are prone to migraine pain are aware that it's not a typical headache. The sharp pain on one side of the head is frequently accompanied by nausea, light sensitivity and dizziness, and can cause anxiety.

Mindfulness exercises, like yoga and medicine, can significantly reduce the symptoms of migraine pain. Yoga can help you manage tension and stress, two things that can cause migraines.

The parasympathetic nervous system, which reduces blood pressure, slows heart rate, and aids in recovery, can be activated by yoga. Additionally, as a result of particular positions that promote blood flow to the brain and increase circulation, migraine throbbing symptoms can lessen.

Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Migraine Pain

Yoga can be a useful supplement to medicine, but it's not a substitute for the latter. A study from 2020 found that people with migraines who practiced yoga for three months experienced fewer and milder migraines than those who only took medicine. The second group was also able to reduce their typical dose of migraine medication by almost 50%.

On that note, here's a list of the five best yoga poses to reduce migraine pain:

1) Palming

You will think more slowly, be more aware of your breathing, and pay more attention to your body by palming. That will help in reducing migraine pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Breathe deeply as you take a comfortable seat.

Bring the palms to your eyes as you exhale, covering them with the palm of your hand to block out the light.

Put your palms away from your eyes, and take a deep breath. Repeat that as often as you find yourself comfortable.

2) Reclined Cobbler’s Pose

This position is calming and therapeutic, and can help increase hip mobility. It's also one of the best poses to reduce migraine pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your back straight, and gradually tuck your feet into your pelvis.

To create a diamond shape, touch the soles of your feet together. Bring your feet as close to your groin as you can at this point.

Inhale deep and slow to lie down in this position. Take a few deep breaths while you count to ten.

Stretch your legs out, and take a moment to unwind and release the pose.

3) Dolphin Pose

The body is stretched out and relaxed in this stance. It's one of the finest yoga poses for reducing migraine pain and aids in enhancing blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Here’s how to do it:

You have to be on the ground, with your hands and knees touching it.

Make sure your elbows and shoulders are all in a line by firmly placing your forearm on the ground.

Make sure your back and hips are off the ground before lifting yourself up. The position for your head should be with your elbows tucked in.

Keep in mind that the only parts of the body in contact with the ground should be your forearms, head, and feet.

4) Child’s Pose

As this exercise helps calm the body and lessen pain, it's excellent for people with anxiety and tension. It enhances blood flow to the area around the skull and reduces migraine pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel down, and take a seat.

Allow your bottom to rest on your feet while extending your thighs.

As soon as your head contacts the floor, descend the rest of your body to the floor. You will notice that your head will lower to about knee height.

Hold this stance with your arms extended towards your feet for a few counts. Release the pressure, and slowly return to the starting position.

5) Cat Pose

This exercise works the back muscles and enhances the core, digestion, and blood flow, all of which can reduce migraine pain.

Here’s how to do it:

Get down on all fours with your arms parallel to the ground, hands under your shoulders, and palms towards the floor.

Bring your knees to hip-width distance, and look ahead. Lean back, and take a deep breath. Compress your glutes while raising your tailbone.

Hold this position while inhaling deeply and slowly. Exhale now, and glance down while arching your back.

Hold this position, and return to the starting position.

Takeaway

Yoga is intended to rebalance the body and promote harmony at all levels —physical, mental, and emotional. Yoga practice is the best way to not only treat illnesses but also to stop them from recurring. Anyone of any age or body type can benefit from this practice. Make sure you receive your daily serving of goodness.

