5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Increase Shoulder Strength

Yoga poses are one of the best ways to gain shoulder strength. Strong and mobile shoulders are a sign of good health.

From an anatomical perspective, the shoulders are a challenging body part. They have numerous connected muscles and ligaments that are vulnerable to injury and are inherently mobile joints. Strains, tears, and strength imbalance can all lead to shoulder pain.

Fortunately, a few yoga postures can help strengthen and loosen up the shoulder muscles, adding to more stability and reducing risk of injury.

Best Yoga Poses for Shoulder Strength

For daily lifting and carrying tasks as well as for improved posture, shoulder strength is necessary.

Moreover, shoulders enhance appearance. In fact, incorporating yoga poses in addition to strengthening exercises can help in improving the general health of the upper body.

On that note, here are five best yoga poses to enhance shoulder strength:

1) Side Plank

This exercise requires you to descend to the floor and build your shoulder strength from a new perspective.

Unlike high planks, where the arms must function together, this exercise requires the arms and shoulders to rely on their individual power.

Instructions:

Start in a full plank position, with your hands under your shoulders and body aligned from shoulders to toes.

Twist onto your left side, and squeeze your abs firmly while you lift your right arm into the air. As you come to a stop, position your body so that your right foot is on top of your left. and right arm is straight up in the air.

Pause while breathing, and lift your hips to form a straight line from head to feet. Look to hold the stance for 10-30 seconds.

Back on the plank, change positions.

2) Reverse Tabletop

It exercises the other side of the upper body, as there are many positions that keep the face and chest down. While strengthening the arms, this workout increases chest and shoulder strength.

Instructions:

Start by sitting down and placing your feet flat on the floor next to your sit bones.

With your fingers pointing forward, place your hands on the ground behind your back.

Start by looking up, and elevate your body upwards while softly letting your head relax back as you squeeze the glutes and abs.

The hips, thighs, chest, and abdomen must be level and parallel to the ground.

Inhale and hold.

3) Standing Bow

This asana is excellent for achieving physical balance. It also extends the torso, increases shoulder strength, and improves shoulder mobility.

Instructions:

Start by placing the big toes together and heels approximately an inch apart in the mountain stance.

To open your torso, turn your palms forward. Lift your left foot; flex your back leg, and squeeze your leg to drag the left heel towards the glutes.

Grab your left foot inside with a backward reach of the left hand. Straighten your right arm up in the air.

With your right foot, firmly stomp the ground. Extend your body, and take a deep breath as you reach for your fingertips.

Exhale while firmly pressing your left foot onto your left hand to lengthen the left hip muscle. Hold the position while lengthening your torso and pressing deeper while breathing.

4) Upward Dog

In addition to offering your chest a great, long stretch, the upward dog increases shoulder strength and keeps the arms and back active.

Instructions:

Starting in a face-down position on the mat, lift your head a bit while placing your hands flat and palms downward beneath your shoulders.

Make sure the feet are flat on the mat by pointing at your toes.

Till your arms are fully straight, push through your hands and the top of your feet while exhaling to lift yourself, including the legs, off the ground.

Hold and breathe while maintaining a long, relaxed neck and tense quadriceps.

5) Cat Cow Stretch

The spine is stretched and massaged during this workout, which also increases shoulder strength and activates the upper back muscles.

Instructions:

Like a cat, get down on your hands and knees.

Inhale to raise your head, and extend your spine while lowering your stomach towards the floor.

As you exhale, raise your chin to your chest; arch your spine upward, and do the same.

For at least a minute, hold this position.

Takeaway

Along with increasing shoulder strength, yoga also boosts flexibility and balance. Always pay attention to the body's signals, and take deep, steady breaths. Release out of any pose if it doesn't feel comfortable, or if you're in pain or suffering discomfort.

