5 Best Yoga Poses for Irregular Periods

Some of the best yoga poses for irregular periods are those that engage the reproductive system i.e., the lower part of the torso. There are many yoga poses that accomplish the same. In this article, we will discuss some of them.

Irregular periods are a common woe among women. Menstrual cycles are meant to be 28 days long but can last anywhere between 21-38 days. Your period is irregular if you're having it in less than 21 days or not having any for more than 35. If that happens once in a while, it's fairly normal, but if it's regularly irregular, you should consult a gynaecologist. Irregular periods are often the result of hormonal imbalance, PCOS, excessive exercise, or specific medication.

Yoga poses for irregular periods are a natural way to regulate and normalize your periods. Specific yoga asanas can help maintain good reproductive health, so you should try these to regularize your periods.

Did you know that you can also exercise during your period? Check out these Pilates moves to do during periods, which can help you abate those cramps and uplift your mood.

Best Yoga Poses for Irregular Periods

Check out the following five yoga poses for irregular periods that you can easily perform:

1) Ustrasana

In any list of yoga poses for irregular periods, most of the poses are about engaging the core with backbend asanas. This is one such gentle asana that helps relieve tension and pain from the lower back while strengthening the digestive and reproductive systems.

Instructions:

Kneel on the yoga mat with your hands on the hips.

Keep your knees parallel to your shoulders and the soles of your feet facing the ceiling.

Arch your back, and move your palms over your feet till your arms are straight.

The neck should be neutral; do not strain or flex it. Hold the position for a few breaths.

Breathe out, and slowly return to the starting position.

As you straighten up, withdraw your hands, and bring them back to your hips.

2) Bhujangasana

It's another full body stretch that opens up the shoulders and chest, improves the flexibility of the torso, reduces fatigue and stress, and strengthens the core and reproductive system. As the movement originates from the deep abdomen (where the reproductive system is), it's one of the best yoga poses for irregular periods.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor, soles pointing up, and forehead resting on the ground.

Place both hands such that the palms of the hands are on the ground beneath your shoulders and elbows are parallel and close to the torso.

With your hands, pull your torso back and off the floor.

Maintain the posture for 4-5 breaths while breathing smoothly.

Exhale and slowly return your abdomen, chest, and head to the floor to rest.

Repeat 4-5 times.

3) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This asana is sure to be included in a list of yoga poses for irregular periods, as it stretches all the vital organs and organ systems of the body. This asana is highly recommended for people with digestive and reproductive issues.

Instructions:

Balance yourself on all four limbs by placing your arms down straight, with the head facing forward, knees bent, lower legs extended outwards like a table on the ground.

Slowly raise your hips while exhaling and extending your arms and elbows to form a 'V' shape.

Extend your arms to further elevate your body.

Hold the pose for a few minutes, and return to the table position by gently relaxing.

4) Malasana

This asana works well to improve metabolism, tone the belly, activate the digestive system, and strengthen the groin and reproductive system. It's one of the best yoga poses for irregular periods and should be performed regularly to maintain good reproductive health, especially in women.

Instructions:

Begin by squatting with your heels on the ground.

Spread your thighs out, little wider than the body.

Exhale and take a step forward. Position your torso between your thighs.

Form the anjali mudra with your palms.

To help stretch the front of your body, press your elbows against the inner thighs.

5) Baddha Konasana

It's one of the most effective yoga poses for irregular periods. It enhances reproductive health in both men and women, improves blood circulation, and stimulates organs such as the kidney and bladder.

The baddha konasana is a great asana for relieving stress. It's extremely helpful for pregnant women and can help them have a smooth and normal delivery.

Instructions:

Begin by sitting on the floor with your knees bent and feet in contact with each other.

Without moving your feet, begin flapping your thighs up and down.

Do that for a few minutes.

Takeaway

We have listed above some of the best yoga poses for irregular periods that can help you maintain good reproductive health and prevent any major problems. Perform them regularly for good physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, check out these exercises women can do during periods.

Poll : 0 votes