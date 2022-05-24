9 Effective Pilates Moves to Do During Periods

Most women go through menstrual agony every month, and what many of them don't realise is that exercise may often help with the cramps. Doesn't that sound delightful? There are several stretches as well as Pilates moves to do during periods to reduce or, in some cases, even get rid of the discomfort experienced during periods.

What happens during menstruation? When there is no fertilisation, the uterus lining sheds, your hormone levels drop dramatically, and chemicals are released. For many women, this causes pain, irritation, bloating, and breast tenderness, among other problems. It is important to note, however, that not all women experience this.

Thankfully, research suggests that low-impact exercises like yoga and Pilates can significantly improve health and well-being during your period and throughout the menstrual cycle.

Exercising during your period will not make the pain worse. However, the mental and physical benefits of a well-planned workout can be quite helpful in reducing period pain.

Best Pilates moves to do during periods

Exercising can help by enhancing blood flow and removing any old blood build-up by working the pelvic floor muscles, as well as relaxing these tight pelvic floor muscles.

1) Pilates lunges

Pilates lunges are one of the best Pilates moves to do during periods. This increases blood flow to greater muscle groups.

To do this:

Stand tall with your feet together in a "Y" configuration, the front heel in the arch of the back foot.

In each hand, take a 1–3 pounds weight. A stability ball or kettlebell can also be used.

Inhale as you lunge forward, stepping into the front leg and stretching the back leg straight.

As you lunge, your arms extend overhead.

Exhale as you return to your starting posture in a single quick movement.

Rep on the opposite side eight to ten times.

2) Pilates seated side bend

Side bends are one of the great Pilates moves to do during periods, as they strengthen the upper-body and waistline.

To do this:

Sit only on one hip with one arm supporting you and your legs out to the side.

To do a side plank, stand on your feet with one hand.

Lift one hand and your feet into a side plank. If you can, place one of your legs on top of the other. If you're not sure, just put one foot in front of the other.

Look at your upper shoulder and rest your upper arm on your body.

Lift your hips off the mat and back up.

3) Rolling down the wall

Rolling down the wall helps in loosening pelvic muscles and is one of the best Pilates moves to do during periods.

To do this:

Leaning against the wall, take one step forward with both feet.

With heels together and toes apart, form a little "V" with the feet.

Draw your abdominals inward and upwards to open your lower back by pressing it against the wall while hanging your arms long by your side.

Begin peeling off the wall one vertebra at a time by lowering your head, shoulders, and arms.

Allow your arms to dangle loosely approximately halfway down your spine.

As you rise back up, roll back up smoothly, pressing each section of your back firmly onto the wall.

4) Seated butterfly stretch

This stretch aids in the flow of blood and the release of cramps.

To do this:

Sit with your feet pressed against each other on the floor.

Move your feet closer to your hips to increase the intensity.

Tuck your chin into your chest and lengthen and straighten your spine.

Extend your spine and feel the line of energy spreading out through the top of your head with each breath.

Fall heavy into the floor with each inhalation and relax or sink further into the stretch.

Pause and hold for a few minutes and repeat.

5) Cobra stretch

By doing this stretch, pelvic floor muscles that tense and cramp during PMS and menstruation are released.

To do this:

Place your hands on the ground beneath your shoulders and palms down.

By straightening your arms, raise your chest off the ground.

Keep your abs engaged while gazing upwards.

6) Supine twist

This stretch engages the core and increases flexibility, releasing tension between abdominal and pelvic muscles.

To do this:

Lie on your back with knees bent and placing your feet flat.

Inhale and shift your weight to your left knee.

Exhale, then inhale to bring your knees back to centre.

Bring your knees to the right side again.

7) Hip twists

The hip twist works the abs, groin, hamstrings and lower back.

To do this:

Sit on your buttocks and lean back into your hands, forming a little angle with your upper body.

Raise your legs at an angle to the ceiling and straighten them.

In about a 2-foot diameter circle, move your legs to the right.

Bring your legs all the way around the circle, halt at the top, and then rotate to the opposing side.

8) Toe taps

Toe taps work your abdominal muscles while also relieving cramps, which makes it one of the best Pilates moves to do during periods.

To do this:

Lie down with your forearms at your sides.

Raise your feet to 90 degrees, then descend your right leg to tap your toes on the floor.

Rep with the left leg, returning to the starting position.

As you engage your core, continue to switch sides.

9) Lying Rockettes

This exercise is one of the best Pilates moves to do during periods as this can help relieve menstrual cramps.

To do this:

Lift your legs straight up above your hips while lying on your back.

Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the floor while working your abs.

Lower one leg gently to the floor, then softly scissor your legs together.

For added stretch and support, grasp onto each leg as it approaches your chest.

For 30 seconds, scissor your legs up and down.

