6 Effective Yoga Poses to Ease Menstrual Cramps

For many women, menstrual cramps are a painful experience. The contraction of the uterus to shed endometrium causes these cramps. Some women also experience nausea, dizziness, headaches, and loose stools in addition to period cramps.

Endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and pelvic inflammatory disease can all cause menstrual cramps. Women use a variety of treatments to relieve menstruation cramps. To relieve the pain, they use a hot water bottle, consume chamomile tea, and rest. While many women can cope with their pain in more natural ways, others opt to take pills to relieve it.

Every woman has a different menstrual cycle. While some may agree that this isn't the most pleasurable time of the month, there are solutions to alleviate period cramps and discomfort.

Yoga poses to alleviate menstrual discomfort

If you're dealing with excruciating menstrual cramps, you're probably looking for a quick fix. It may seem as though doing something physical, such as yoga, is the last thing you want to do.

However, some yoga postures are so efficient at alleviating menstruation pain that you'll undoubtedly want to incorporate them into your pain management practice once you've tried them!

Check out this list of 6 yoga poses that will help in easing menstrual cramps:

1) Child’s pose

Even among less experienced practitioners and those who are new to yoga, a child's pose is one of the most familiar yoga poses. This position is designed to relieve menstruation discomfort, which is most commonly felt in the back.

Here are the steps to do the child’s pose properly:

Begin by putting your knees on the floor.

Bend down as far as you can comfortably go by folding forward and extending your arms.

Lean your forehead against the mat in front of you for five calm, diaphragmatic breaths.

You can also carefully turn your head from one side to the other, counting five breaths before switching sides.

2) Camel-pose

Performing the camel pose during your period can be challenging. However, when it comes to relieving menstrual pain, it is incredibly beneficial.

Here are the steps to follow to do the camel pose:

Kneel on your yoga mat with your hands on your hips.

The soles of your feet should face the ceiling and your knees should be in line with your shoulders.

Draw your tailbone towards the pubic bone as you inhale, as though being tugged from the navel.

Arc your back and move your palms over your feet until your arms are straight at the same time.

Maintain a neutral position for your neck by neither straining or flexing it.

For a few breaths, stay in this position.

Exhale and slowly return to the starting position. As you straighten up, withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips.

3) Goddess pose

Goddess Pose is all about relaxing while opening your groins and hips. Goddess Pose can help you relax from menstrual cramps. Here are the steps to perform this pose properly:

Lie down on your back on a yoga mat, legs extended and hands by your sides.

The knees of both legs should be bent, and the soles of both legs should be brought together in the middle.

Breathe slowly in and out as you stretch your hand outward.

Try to relax while remaining in this position for a few seconds.

Return to the starting position and repeat 5-10 more times.

4) Bound angle pose

This pose helps in releasing menstrual cramp pain and stress. Along with this, it also focuses on the pelvic and lower back area.

Here are the steps to follow:

Sit comfortably on the ground with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Fold your knees and bring both of your legs' soles together in front of you.

With your hands, hold the toes of both legs and gently move the heels near to the pelvis.

Inhale deeply and let your body relax. Maintain a straight spine, relaxed shoulders, and a straight gaze.

Exhale and gradually bend forward from your hips towards your feet, pressing your knees to the ground.

Go as far as you can while maintaining a straight spine.

Return to the starting position after a few seconds in this position.

5) Knee-to-chest pose

Knees-to-Chest pose is one of the most beneficial poses for menstrual pain. This relaxing posture relaxes the lower back and abdominal muscles, alleviating discomfort and tension.

Follow these steps to do the knees-to-chest pose properly:

Start by lying down on your back, knees and arms extended.

Draw both of your knees to your chest as you exhale. Make a fist and wrap your hands around them. Wrap your forearms around your shins and grip each elbow with the opposing hand if feasible.

Maintain a flat back on the mat. Allow your shoulder blades to fall towards your waist as you relax. Increase the width of your collarbones.

Tuck your chin in slightly and look along the center line of your body.

Hold the position for up to a minute. Maintain a smooth and uniform breathing pattern.

Release and extend both legs along the floor with an exhalation, then rest. Rep up to six more times.

6) Supine twist

Twists are thought to "wring out" the body, stimulating, detoxifying, and refreshing the inner organs. Holding a Reclined Spinal Twist for a few minutes while focusing on the breath might help calm nerves and relieve menstrual pain.

Follow these steps to do the supine twist correctly:

Bring your arms out to the sides, palms facing down, in a T position while lying on your back. Place the right foot on the left knee while bending the right knee.

Exhale and rotate your spine and lower back by lowering your right leg to the left side of your body. Take a look at the tips of your right hand.

Close your eyes and relax in the posture by keeping your shoulders flat on the floor. Allow gravity to bring the knee down so that you do not exert any effort in this position. Hold your breath for 6-10 seconds.

Inhale and roll the hips back to the floor, then exhale and lower the leg to the floor.

Rep on the opposite side.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these yoga poses for menstrual cramps? Yes, and they help No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy