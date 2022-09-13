5 Best Yoga Poses to Release Tech Neck Pain

Tech neck pain is caused by straining muscles when using phones, tablets, and laptops. It causes discomfort, stiffness, and pain in the neck and shoulders, which can get worse if left untreated.

To prevent tech neck pain, the appropriate muscles must be stretched and strengthened. The neck, chest, and deltoid muscles that become tense from hunching over can be stretched out with specific yoga poses.

After a long day at your desk, you're less likely to slouch forward if you do yoga poses that strengthen those weak muscles.

The likelihood of developing discomfort in this region of the body is high, and it's easy for that pain to spread to the shoulders and back. Headaches and even injuries can result from neck pain.

On that note, here's a look at a few yoga poses to alleviate neck pain:

Yoga Poses to Ease Neck Pain

To relieve tech neck pain, you can do some yoga postures to realign the spine, shoulders, and neck.

Practice these positions once or twice a day, especially on days when you spend more time than usual at your desk or on your phone. To get started, all you need is a yoga block or a small cushion.

So, let's get started with the five best yoga poses to combat tech neck pain:

1) Extended Triangle Pose

The neck, shoulders, and upper back will feel better after doing the triangle pose. It can also help alleviate neck pain.

Instructions:

Spread your feet so that they are wider than hip-distance apart.

Your left toe should be angled out and right toe should face forward.

With your palms down, raise your arms till they are parallel to the ground.

Extend your right arm forward, and hinge on your right hip.

Put your left arm up towards the ceiling, and bring your right arm down from here.

You can glance in any direction, or gently rotate your neck while looking up and down.

Spend 30 seconds in this position. Repeat on the other side.

2) Thread the Needle Pose

It may seem strange, but the 'thread the needle' pose is another effective exercise for releasing neck pain.

Instructions:

Start on all fours, placing your wrists beneath your shoulders and knees under your hips; bolster your core.

For support, squeeze your left hand. Raise your right hand, placing it palm-up on the ground between your left hand and left knee.

The right shoulder should be brought close to the floor as the right-hand moves.

Keep still for 4–6 breaths. Before changing sides, slowly return to the starting position.

3) Camel Pose

The upper trapezius muscles are stretched in this position, which can help reduce shoulder and neck pain.

Instructions:

Keeping your knees hip-width apart, squat down on the mat.

The shoulder blades should be squeezed together as you place your palms on the lower back, with your fingers pointing up.

To enter a backbend, inhale, and raise your chest up and back. To lift properly, you must always do it from your lower back.

To get deeper, you can either keep your hands on your lower back, or put them on your heels.

When you are in full expression, raise your chin, and lean it back to widen your throat the entire time, maintaining a lovely, lengthy neck.

4) Shoulder Pigeon Pose

To fix slumped posture and relieve neck pain, ease into this chest opener pose.

Instructions:

Lie face down. As you extend your right arm out straight to the side with the palm facing down, place your left palm beneath your left shoulder.

To roll into your right shoulder, bend your left knee, and apply pressure with your left palm. Put your left foot on the outside of your right leg on the ground.

Repeat for eight full breaths while closing your eyes before switching sides.

5) Supported Fish Pose

The consequences of tech neck pain and poor posture can be reversed by doing this lovely restorative pose.

Instructions:

Place your feet on the ground, and crouch down on your mat. Place a pillow or a block behind you at a low or medium height.

When the block is comfortably positioned on your upper back, lower your back onto it by using your hands. Make sure your hips remain firmly planted.

Leaning back onto your palms, fuse your fingers behind your head, and expand the openings of your elbows.

Takeaway

Neck pain is very common in adults, whether it's a crick in the neck from sleeping on a new pillow or discomfort from spending too much time looking down at a computer screen.

Yoga is a fabulous way to reduce neck pain. Some studies have shown that those who practice yoga for nine weeks see functional gains and pain reduction. Considering the same, do the aforementioned poses to relieve tech neck pain.

