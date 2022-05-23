7 Best Exercises to Improve Spine Health

One of the most important components of your body is the spine, which transmits signals from your brain to the rest of your neurological system. Unfortunately, it's also extremely fragile. Spinal pain can stem from any damage to the spine or its associated muscles, bones, or ligaments.

In the United States alone, 65 million people have had back pain, and 16 million people suffer from chronic back pain. Back discomfort must be treated holistically, which includes activities to strengthen your back muscles.

Lower back strengthening exercises can assist in the relief and prevention of lower back pain. It can also help to strengthen the muscles of the core, legs, and arms. Exercise also increases blood flow to the lower back, which may help alleviate stiffness and speed up the healing process, according to studies.

Must-try exercises to improve the health of the spine

With up to 80% of Americans suffering from spine pain at some point in their lives, it's safe to assume that everyone is at risk of this excruciating condition. Back pain can range from subtle aches to sharp, stabbing aches, and it can have a substantial influence on your quality of life.

Here are some of the best spine-healthy exercises that will improve the health of the spine.

1) Bridges

The gluteus maximus is worked by bridges. When people flex their hips, especially when bending into a squat, this muscle is activated. The gluteus maximus is a powerful muscle that supports the spine, so it only makes sense to strengthen it.

To perform this exercise:

Lie down on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Keep your arms by the sides and press your feet against the floor.

Raise your buttocks off the floor until your body is in a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Keep your shoulders on the floor and squeeze your hips.

Pause a second to relax and lower your hips to the ground.

After 15 repetitions, take a one-minute break.

Do three sets of 15 reps.

2) Knee-to-chest stretch

A knee-to-chest stretch helps extend the lower back while also relieving pain and tension. It is a great way to improve the health of the spine.

The knee-to-chest stretch is done as follows:

Lie on your back on the floor.

Keep both feet flat on the floor while bending knees.

Pull one knee in towards the chest with both hands.

Keep the abdominals tight and the spine pressed onto the floor for 5 seconds while holding the knee against the chest.

Return to your original starting position.

Replace the opposite leg and repeat.

3) Lying lateral leg lifts

This exercise targets he hip abductor muscles. These muscles serve to stabilise the pelvis and relieve back discomfort, in turn helping to improve the health of the spine.

To do lying lateral leg raises, follow these steps:

Cross your legs and lie down on one side.

Maintain a small bend in the lower leg.

To engage the core muscles, draw the bellybutton into the spine.

Raise your top leg quite a few inches off the ground while keeping it straight and extended.

Hold the position for a total of two seconds.

Rep 10 times more, on the other side of the body, elevating the opposite leg.

4) Cat stretch

The cat stretch can help extending the back, strengthening it and relieving muscle tension. It helps to improve the health of the spine.

The cat stretch is done as follows:

Kneel with your knees hip-width apart.

Pull the bellybutton up towards the spine as you arch your back.

Allow the muscles to slowly relax and the abdomen to fall towards the floor.

Return to your original starting position.

5) Ear-to-shoulder stretch

Another workout to improve the health of the spine. You may do the ear-to-shoulder stretch while sitting.

To perform this:

Sit up or stand straight and relax your shoulders to do it.

Tilt your head to the side slowly.

You won't be able to touch your ear on your shoulder, and you shouldn't bend any further than necessary.

You should feel a mild stretch. As needed, switch from one side to the other.

6) Seated lower back rotational stretch

The seated lower back rotational exercise helps to reduce pain while also enhancing the lower back and core muscles.

To do a seated lower back rotational stretch, follow these steps:

Place your feet flat on the floor and sit on a stool or chair without arms.

From your core, twist to the right, keeping your pelvis level and your spine erect.

To support the stretch, place your hands behind your head or on your right knee with your left hand.

Stay in this position for 10 seconds.

Perform the exercise on the left side.

7) Quad superman

Back extensors must be robust in order to ensure proper posture. These muscles run parallel on both sides of the spine. Weak back extensors can compromise spinal and pelvic support, but the quad Superman exercise can assist and help improve the health of the spine.

To do this stretch:

Draw your navel in towards your spine while on all fours in the tabletop position with both knees and hands on the floor.

Raise one arm and the opposing leg to shoulder height.

Lower your arm and leg slowly, then repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Hold for a moment, then gently lower and repeat.

