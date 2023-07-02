5 Bizarre Ways a Bacterial Infection Can Mess with Your Body

We all know that getting sick is no laughing matter. Typically, the majority of our illnesses are caused by viruses or other pathogens that invade our bodies. But what about bacterial infections? These often-overlooked culprits can mess up our bodies in some serious ways.

From the well-known troublemakers like salmonella, staphylococcus, and streptococcus that cause food poisoning and skin infections, to the lesser-known invaders, bacterial infections can wreak havoc on our bodies and throw us off balance.

How Do You Know If You Have a Bacterial Infection?

1) Feeling like a zombie

Look out for signs of weakness and fatigue (Image via Pexels / Pavel Danilyuk)

The fatigue and weakness you feel when you have a bacterial infection can be so overwhelming that it feels like you are moving through life as a zombie. You might yawn constantly, not be able to concentrate or feel dizzy. You may also experience nausea and vomiting. All of these symptoms can make it even harder for you to get out of bed in the morning!

2) Getting the chills

It might cause chills (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the most common symptoms of bacterial infection is chills. Chills are your body's way of trying to get rid of the bacteria and prevent its spread. If your body senses a bacterial infection, it will try to cool itself down in order to reduce inflammation and kill off as much of the bacteria as possible. This also protects other parts of your body from becoming infected by keeping them cool as well!

3) Having a fever

The infections might manifest in the form of fever (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

You might have probably heard that fever is a sign of infection. This is true, but it's not the whole story. Fever itself isn't actually a disease, but it's just your body's response to being attacked by bacteria or viruses. If you have an infection and don't have any other symptoms besides feeling hot and tired all day long, it's likely that your immune system is working hard to fight off whatever bug has made its way into your body.

Fever isn't always caused by bacteria though, and sometimes viruses can cause these effects too!

4) A sore throat

You may experience itchy or sore throat (Image via Pexels / Pavel Danilyuk)

A sore throat is one of the common symptoms of a bacterial infection, but it can also be caused by other things. It can also be accompanied by fever, headache, and muscle aches.

This infection can spread from one part of the body to another through blood vessels or through tubes that carry fluids throughout the body. This can reach different organs like your lungs or brain where they grow and cause further problems like pneumonia or meningitis, respectively.

5) Sneezing, runny nose and congestion

You may experience sneezing or runny nose (Image via Pexels / Victoria Rain)

If you experience any of these symptoms that last longer than a week, especially accompanied by other symptoms like fever or sore throat, it is an urgent sign to see the doctor right away!

Infections caused by bacteria may show up these symptoms to persist for several days or even weeks. In some cases, they may lead to pneumonia (a serious lung infection) or sepsis (a life-threatening blood infection).

How to Get Rid of the Bacterial Infection without Antibiotics?

1) Increasing your fluid intake

Drink more fluids that can help flush all the toxins out of your body. It can be water, tea, or even natural juices that will keep you hydrated as well as nourished during the healing phase.

Increasing your fluid intake and eating plenty of healthy foods (Image via Pexels / Ella Olsson)

2) Eating healthy foods

Food plays a very crucial role in your body's ability to fight off these infections. Make sure you are getting plenty of whole and nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Prioritize getting good sleep (Image via Unsplash / Brett Jordan)

3) Getting plenty of rest

Sleep is an essential part of the healing process, so make sure you're getting plenty of rest. Your body needs enough sleep to maintain a healthy immune system and recover from bacterial infections. So, make sure you're getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night to feel refreshed and energized.

Bacterial infections can cause a lot of problems, but it's important to remember that most people will recover from them without serious consequences. The key is to get diagnosed as soon as possible so your doctor can prescribe the right treatment method for you!

Poll : 0 votes