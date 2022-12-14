 5 Boxing Exercises That Will Work Your Abs

If you really want to test your endurance, try doing boxing exercises. You can do them straight from the boxing ring or pulley equipment at the gym. Just make sure you're wearing protective headgear and mouth guard — this is your body, so protect it as a true champ should.

Boxing requires a brutal, primitive workout — and basic boxing principles can help you get in shape. You will be working your upper body, lower body, core, and endurance. The workouts can help you lose weight, too — and if someone hits you, you will know how to handle it.

Best Boxing Exercises for Abs

Here are five of the basic boxing exercises you can add to your daily workout routine:

1) Shadow Boxing Exercise

Shadowboxing can help you perfect your punches before hitting the heavy bag. String together punch combinations for 30 seconds to a minute.

Once you've mastered a few combos, try holding 2.5-5 lb weights while shadowboxing to add resistance and get an extra workout.

2) Tabat Cardio Boxing Exercise

The Tabata workout is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) routine that alternates between 20 seconds of hard work and 10 seconds of rest.

This short boxing-based Tabata workout can get your heart pumping and juices flowing in only ten minutes.

3) At-Home Boxing Exercise

Try this short, efficient boxing workout that combines basic boxing movements with cardio exercises that can get your heart rate up.

4) HIIT Boxing Exercise

This workout is challenging, as it doesn't just involve resting. Instead, you will have to work through your rest periods actively.

Fortunately, there's a proper warm-up and cool down to get you ready for the challenge.

5) Beginner Boxing Exercises

In this fun and challenging 30-minute workout, instructor Rick guides you through a series of exercises to tone the arms, shoulders, chest, and back. He offers alternatives, if you need them, and encourages you to push yourself.

Benefits of Boxing Workout

Here're a few benefits:

1) Improves Heart Health

Boxers must be able to perform frequent bouts of intense activity during a training session or boxing match. HIIT improves heart health, and as a result, boxers tend to have better heart health than other athletes.

2) Promotes Weight Loss

High intensity boxing exercises can be a great way to burn calories, especially if you include conditioning exercises.

In a 60-minute session, a 150-pound (68 kg) person can burn 390–558 calories, or more if the workout is performed at a high intensity. The number of calories burned while boxing depends on the intensity level and other factors, like whether you are hitting a bag or sparring.

3) Reduces Stress

Boxing exercises can be a great way to relieve stress. When you punch a bag or focus mitt, it's almost like you're punching out your frustrations. Boxing training programmes can vary in intensity throughout the workout and follow a HIIT protocol. Research has shown that this type of training can help improve mood.

4) Improves Balance

Boxers have extraordinary balance, thanks to a combination of coordinated movement, reacting quickly to changing conditions, and developing muscular strength. Boxing has been used to treat Parkinson's disease — a debilitating neurological disorder that affects the body's ability to perform complex movements.

Takeaway

Boxing is an excellent way to work the core muscles, particularly the rectus abdominis and the obliques on the sides of the body. The aforementioned boxing exercises can be performed to improve endurance, strength, power, and abdominal muscle tone, so give them a try and see how you would like them.

Poll : 0 votes