5 Burpee Variations for Effective Fat Loss and Muscle Gain

Burpee variations are one of the most effective fat-burning workouts you can incorporate into your regimen. They can be performed anywhere, from a hotel room to the beach and even between sets at the gym.

As burpee variations are a full body exercise, they burn a great deal of calories. They can be used as a sort of interval training, so they can keep your metabolism revving for hours after your workout is over.

It's important to maintain proper form when performing burpee variations to avoid injury. We've highlighted the optimal burpee technique as well as a variety of effective burpee variations.

How to Perform Basic Burpee?

Master the basic burpee before moving on to challenging burpee variations. Here's how it's done:

While standing, maintain a shoulder-width stance.

Maintain a straight back as you squat, and place your hands on the ground.

Assume a strong stance, and spring back into a pushup position.

Maintain a firm core while you hold the pushup, lower your stomach to the floor, or complete a real pushup. Jump your feet to your hands, and stand up.

Leap as high as possible, with your hands stretched overhead and hips extended.

Burpee Variations for Effective Fat Loss and Muscle Gain

Check out these five burpee variations to help you with fat loss and muscle gain.

1) Mountain Climber Burpee

People who have mastered the basic burpee should try the mountain climber burpee or climber variation. Mountain climbers raise the heart rate and are a full body, compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, particularly the legs and glutes.

Here's how you do this burpee variation:

Begin in a squat position, with your hands on the ground in front of you.

Bring your feet to a plank position.

Aim to do four mountain climbers.

Return to the squatting position. Jump up, and repeat the entire motion to perform another burpee.

Check out the video above for a better understanding on how to perform the exercise.

2) Ball Slam Burpee

A slam ball is the most effective technique to release pent-up rage in the gym.

Here's how you do this burpee variation:

Perform a standard burpee, except on the way up, lift the slam ball overhead before returning to the floor.

Holding the slam ball in both hands while standing tall, bring the ball overhead on your toes, and crush it into the ground.

As you return to your feet, pick up the ball. Lift it overhead, and repeat the motion.

To avoid back discomfort, it's crucial to remember proper technique when raising the ball.

Check out the video above for a better understanding on how to perform this exercise.

3) Box Jump Burpee

The box jump burpee, which differs slightly from the box jump over, helps develop cardio and lower body strength.

This is an excellent leg and glute workout that combines the strength component of the burpee with a power move like the box jump. Strengthening the posterior chain (glutes/hamstrings) is vital for postural alignment and symmetry.

Here's how you can do this burpee variation for fat loss:

Position yourself facing the box.

After performing a burpee, maintain a low squat position as you stand up.

Repeat by exploding up onto the box, then stepping back down.

Check out the video above for a better understanding on how to perform this exercise.

4) Burpee Star Jump

This technique engages more of the inner legs and the lateral region of the glutes in addition to the upper arm, shoulder and back.

Here's how you do this burpee variation:

From a standing position, crouch; place your hands on the ground, and jump back to the plank position.

From a squatting stance, explosively jump as high as possible, with your arms and legs wide out in a 'X' formation.

Check out the video above for a better understanding on how to perform this exercise.

5) Kettlebell Upright Row Burpee

Kettlebells burn calories and improve strength, so incorporating them into a burpee can significantly stimulate muscle contraction. This exercise strengthens your upper postural alignment by working your entire upper body, particularly the front deltoids and upper traps.

Here's how you do this burpee variation:

Stand in front of the kettlebell.

Drop down into the burpee's pushup phasel pick up the kettlebell, and pop up so the kettlebell is between your legs.

Grasp the handle with both hands, and perform a standing row.

Check out the video above for a better understanding on how to perform the exercise.

Takeaway

Apart from the aforementioned five exercises, there are many other burpee variations you can try. If your goal is specifically fat loss, you may need to pair your workout with a calorie-deficit diet to achieve faster and more sustainable results.

Burpee variations can take your fitness to the next level by torching calories and helping develop different muscle groups and energy systems. However, you must be careful with these exercises, as they carry a higher risk of injury.

