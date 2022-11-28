5 Butt Exercises You Can Do with Your Bodyweight

Butt exercises are an essential part of a workout routine. Your workout is incomplete if you do not include glute and buttock strengthening exercises.

Glutes are an important muscle that plays a significant functional role in the body. They help you maintain your balance and stay upright while walking, climbing stairs, and performing other activities.

The butt consists of the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus muscles. Together, these muscles increase the mobility of the lower body by enhancing hip extension, abduction, and rotation.

The glutes belong to the category of stabilizer muscles. They work in conjunction with other muscles in the posterior chain to help strengthen the back and prevent slouching.

Butt exercises are essential for maintaining glute strength. In this article, we will discuss some butt exercises that you can easily do with just your bodyweight, so no external weights are required.

Butt Exercises You Can Do with Your Bodyweight

Check out the following five butt exercises you can easily do with your bodyweight:

1) Lunge

This butt exercise may appear straightforward, but rest assured it is not. To maintain stability in a staggered stance, you must rely heavily on your glutes. Additionally, the stance places additional stress on the glute of the front leg, effectively exercising both glutes.

Instructions:

Separate your feet, keeping one at your front and the other one at your back (about 3 feet apart).

Bend both knees, and lunge straight down with the back knee pointing toward the ground.

Avoid forward lunging over your front toes. Keep your front heel planted on the ground.

Press your heel into the ground to stand.

Repeat 1–3 times for a total of 12–16 reps.

2) Jump Squat

This is another very effective butt exercise. By incorporating a jump into your squats, you can increase your explosive power and strengthen your glutes and upper legs, particularly the quads and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Begin by placing your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes facing forward and arms by your sides.

Put your bottom back, bend your knees, squat, and bring your hands to your chest.

For speed, jump as high as possible, and swing your arms behind your body in a straight line.

Land softly on the balls of your feet, and immediately descend into the next squat to complete one repetition.

3) Glute Bridge

This butt exercise is essential for everyone, whether you're an athlete or a working professional who has to sit for long periods.

The glute bridge is a versatile technique that can be used for both butt activation and strength development. It's critical that you feel your glutes working when performing this exercise.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back, with your arms by your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

Raise your hips, and compress your buttocks at the top.

A common mistake is to elevate your hips too high, causing the lower back to do most of the work. Avoid that, as it can lead to back pain.

Lower yourself till your buttocks are almost touching the ground.

4) Step-Up

Step-ups are a great butt exercise that also work out other major lower body muscles like the quads and hamstrings. To begin, choose a platform that's high enough that your knee is bent at 90 degrees.

Instructions:

Position yourself in front of the stairwell or platform. With your right foot, take a step forward.

Step up, pressing your heel into the step and touching your left toes to it.

Lower your left foot to the floor while keeping your right foot on the step.

Bend your knee into a lunge to increase the intensity.

Repeat for 1-3 sets of 12-16 reps on each side.

For added intensity, place weights or a resistance band beneath your standing foot.

Lift your body by pressing your heel into the ground and concentrating all your weight on your stepping leg.

Gently lower yourself to the ground, just touching the toes of the other leg.

5) Donkey Kick

The donkey kick is primarily a butt exercise. In addition to targeting the gluteus maximus, it also exercises the gluteus medius. The gluteus minimus is also utilized to maintain hip and pelvic stability. This exercise also strengthens the arms and lower back.

Instructions:

Start on all fours with your wrists beneath your shoulders, knees beneath your hips, and core engaged.

Kick your right foot up and towards the ceiling while engaging your glutes and pulling your foot upward with your hamstrings.

Engage your core to prevent leaning to the left, and stop rising before arching your lower back.

Keep in mind that this is a strength exercise and not a flexibility exercise.

Perform all repetitions on one side before moving to the other.

Takeaway

Butt strength is essential for everyone, whether they are athletes, working professionals, students, or senior citizens.

