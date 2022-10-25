6 Best Glute Exercises for Men to Do at Home

Your workout isn't complete if you don't do any exercises to strengthen your glutes or buttocks. One of the most important muscles in the body is the glutes. They help you keep your balance and stay upright when you walk, climb stairs, or do other things.

The glutes, which are the most powerful and largest muscles in the body, are made up of three muscles. These are the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. They make sure your pelvis is in the right place and help you move forward when you walk, run, or stand.

Read on to learn about some exercises that can help you strengthen your glutes.

Isometric Glute Bridge and 5 Other Glute Exercises for Men

Men can build strong glutes by doing these six simple exercises at home:

1) Step-up

Glutes, quads, hamstrings, and adductors can all be strengthened by doing step-ups. Since it is an exercise for one leg at a time, it helps fix any imbalance between the legs.

Here's how this exercise works:

Sitting with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, press your palms into the mat with your fingertips facing forward.

Roll back onto your shoulders, lifting your hips off the floor and putting your legs straight up in the air.

Roll forward, bending your legs to put your feet back on the floor and pushing through your soles to stand up and jump straight up.

When you land, keep your arms out to the sides and bend your knees.

2) Walking Lunge

When you do a lunge while walking, you work your core, hips, and glutes, which makes your frame more stable. It also helps you move better in everyday life and increases your range of motion.

Here's how you can do this:

Start by standing with your feet together and your elbows bent in front of your body while holding a pair of weights at shoulder height.

To do a lunge, step forward with your right foot and bend your knees.

Stop when the angle between your legs is 90 degrees.

Press through your right heel to stand up, step forward with your left foot, and drop into a lunge to finish one repetition.

3) Single Leg Deadlift

Most heavy lifters and athletes perform this exercise because it's effective at strengthening the glutes. Additionally, it enhances balance and motor skills.

You can do a single-leg deadlift with or without weights. This is how you do it:

Start by standing on your right leg and putting your left foot on the floor with a slight lift.

Your left arm should be straight down by your side, and your right arm should be on your hip.

Lean forward slowly while tightening your abs.

Lift your left leg straight back behind your body and lower your torso toward the floor until both are parallel to the ceiling and your left hand is almost touching the floor.

To finish one repetition, drive into the right heel to get back to the starting position.

4) Isometric Glute Bridge

This is one of the best ways to work your glutes. It works the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, as well as the muscles along the lower front chain of the body.

This is how you perform this exercise:

Start by lying on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent. Put your arms by your sides on the floor.

Engage your core, press into your heels, and squeeze your glutes to lift your hips up toward the ceiling.

Keep some space between your chin and your chest, and keep the top of your back on the ground.

Lift your left leg straight back behind your body and lower your torso toward the floor until both are parallel to the ceiling and your left hand is almost touching the floor.

To finish one repetition, drive into the right heel to get back to the starting position.

5) Jump Squat

By adding a jump to your squats, you can build more explosive power and strengthen your glutes and upper legs, especially your quads and hamstrings.

Here's how this exercise works:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, your toes facing forward, and your arms by your sides.

Put your bottom back, bend your knees, squat down, and bring your hands together in front of your chest.

For speed, quickly jump as high as you can off the ground and swing your arms straight behind your body.

Land softly on the balls of your feet, and drop down into the next squat right away to finish one repetition.

6) Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge works the glutes, especially the glute minimus, glute medius, and the inner thighs. You can make your glutes bigger, fuller, and stronger by adding the curtsy lunge to your leg day train split.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Start by standing tall with your feet under your hips and your arms around your chest.

Using your core, lift your right foot off the ground and take a big step back and to the outside of your left foot.

Bend your knees so that your right knee touches the ground behind your left foot.

To finish one repetition, stop the movement with your feet and go back to where you started.

Takeaway

Glute strength is important for everyone, whether you are an athlete, a working professional, a student or a senior citizen. Building strength in your glutes can help make daily activities easier for you and improve your quality of life. When done regularly, these six exercises can help you build stronger glutes.

