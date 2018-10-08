×
5 Calisthenics Exercises For A Rock-Solid Turtle Back (Pull-Up Variations)

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:58 IST

The back is one of the major muscle groups of the human body
The back is one of the major muscle groups of the human body

One of the most easily ignored facets of body training has been training the back muscles. For many years now, people have been limiting the intensity of their training, either by following the wrong methodology or extensively working just one muscle group of the body.

A big misconception of the recent times has been attributing the perceptibility of big muscles to visiting the gym and lifting weights frequently. However, a form of effective training that doesn't receive the credit it deserves, is Calisthenics.

What is callisthenics?

Callisthenics is a training method that involves using the resistance of your own bodyweight. All exercises ranging from traditional push-ups, pull-ups, dips, and squats are examples of some callisthenics exercises.

Since callisthenics consists of training that involves your own bodyweight, it is equipment free, it helps you build real strength, and it puts every single muscle group in the body to work!

Here is a compilation of some basic level callisthenics exercises that you can do at home:

Now that we have a fair idea of the callisthenics training method, let us look at 5 exercises that will help you build not just an aesthetically pleasing back, but also, a back that has the strength to endure bullets!

1) The Pull-Up

A Pull-Up is an exercise that builds some serious back strength as it hits 3 muscle groups at one go, namely, the lats, traps, and rhomboids. Although it may seem challenging at first, considering that it needs a fair amount of upper body strength, it is a greatly rewarding exercise.

Here are the steps you can follow in order to enable yourself to do a perfect pull-up!

Step 1: Jump up to grab the bar with your palms, shoulder wide apart. Ensure your palms are facing away from you and hang below the bar with knees bent. Your arms must be in a fully extended position at this point.

Step 2: The next step would be to ensure that both your back, core, and shoulders are engaged. Visualize engaging these muscles and the strength in your upper-back to pull yourself up.

Step 3: Lastly, when you pull yourself up, make sure that your chin is above the bar, and release slowly by extending your arms completely on the way down.





Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
