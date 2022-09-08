5 Celebrities Who Disconnected From The Internet & How It Helped Them

Celebrities use social media for more than just staying connected with their friends, family, and fans. It is a great way for them to promote their artistic, creative, or athletic projects. They also use the internet and social media in order to advertise products and services, which brings them a lot of revenue.

Despite the numerous benefits of the internet, some celebrities have begun to prioritize their mental and overall well-being in recent years and, as a result, have disconnected from the internet. There are many reasons why celebrities take time off social media and avoid it for an extended period of time, including dealing with bullying, harassment, and hateful messages on the internet.

The following is a list of five celebrities who cut off their access to social media and, in some cases, still remain disconnected from the internet.

Lizzo and 5 other celebrities who disconnected from the internet

1) Justin Beiber

Justin Beiber has been open about his struggles with mental health and has taken steps to improve it, including therapy and medication. He went off the grid by deleting Instagram in 2016 for a while, following a barrage of hateful comments. The singer made his return to Instagram on February 3, 2017.

2) Selena Gomez

The multi-talented actress has revealed that she regularly deletes the Instagram social media app from her phone on a regular basis due to the negative and harmful remarks that she receives.

She has admitted to fixating on these comments, which increases her insecurities and harms her mental well-being.

3) Lizzo

The singer took an extended hiatus from the social media app Twitter in 2020 due to the hateful comments that she received. She stated that she would only return to the platform when she felt better, and she kept her word, only returning after a year or so.

4) Tom Holland

The celebrity actor, best known for his portrayal of Spiderman, recently decided to take a step back from social media as he found it detrimental to his mental health. The actor claimed that Twitter and Instagram were overwhelming and overstimulating, which caused him to spiral. He's made the decision to delete and use these apps less frequently.

5) Ed Sheeran

The singer was one of the first celebrities to disconnect from the internet and social media. He did it because he felt that he spent too much time seeing the world through the eyes of the screen. Since then, he uses the internet only when he feels like it.

Should you follow their lead?

Celebrities aren't the only people who can benefit from disconnecting from the internet, specifically social media. According to studies, even one week away from social media can make a significant difference in a person's ability to combat anxiety and depression and generally improve their well-being.

A hiatus from social media has several different benefits as social media can have a lot of influence on a person's mental health, according to a study.

Social media is one of the largest and most influential digital treasure troves in the world, full of knowledge and information, among other things. It can be a great way to pass the time and add interest to our lives. However, it is also capable of depleting a person's physical, emotional, and cognitive capabilities.

The benefits of disconnecting from the internet and social media include:

Improved physical health which includes lower amounts of body pain less headaches

Improved mood with reduced feelings of depression and feelings of loneliness

Improved sleeping habits

Improved social connections

Increased levels of self confidence and self esteem

Improved cognitive abilities including focus and concentration

There are many activities one can engage in that are more beneficial to one's mental health while taking a break from the internet. These include exercising, meditation, mindfulness, reading a book, and maintaining a journal.

Celebrities have started to understand the importance of mental health and have taken steps to improve it. One of the best ways to improve mental health is to take a break from the internet, which is applicable to everyone, including celebrities.

Steve George Verghese is a trained psychologist with an MSc in Counseling Psychology from the Indian Institute of Psychology and Research.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora