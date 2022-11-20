5 Compound Exercises That Work Every Muscle in Your Body

You may have heard the term 'compound exercise' thrown around by fitness enthusiasts. So, what are compound exercises?

These are exercises that engage a variety of muscle groups at the same time. A squat, for example, is a compound exercise that targets the quadriceps, glutes, and calves. In contrast, isolation exercises are those that work out a single muscle group at a time.

Both types of exercises have their own benefits and can enrich your workout routine depending on your needs and how you incorporate them. While compound exercises are convenient and efficient (they work out many muscle groups at the same time), isolation exercises are sometimes used in physical therapy to strengthen certain muscles.

Compound exercises can be used for different purposes as well i.e. to target a particular muscle group. There are compound exercises for men to get a stronger core, to lose weight and build muscle, compound exercises for women, and others.

Best Compound Exercises To Work Every Muscle

Check out the following five compound exercises to work out every muscle in the body. These exercises, when done together, will work out the core, back, biceps, chest, quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves.

1) Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press is a compound exercise that aids in the improvement of form and correction of muscular imbalance. When using dumbbells instead of barbells, you get a larger muscle stretch and a better contraction at the top of the movement.

Instructions:

Lie on a flat bench with your palms facing front, holding a pair of dumbbells directly over your chest.

Slowly drop the weights to the sides of your chest, maintaining your feet flat on the floor, core engaged, and lower back pressed into the bench, while keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle to your torso (not flared).

After a little pause, return the weights to their starting position.

2) Dumbbell Deadlift

Deadlift is a full body compound exercise that builds strength, power, and muscle. The deadlift is the ultimate utilitarian movement, helping you in daily life.

Deadlifting builds carrying muscles that can help you while carrying a child, or doing groceries or housework. You will have more strength and coordination, making daily tasks easier.

Instructions:

Handle a set of dumbbells at arm's length in front of your thighs, with the palms facing back. This is your starting point.

Push your hips back, and lower the weights to mid-shin level, maintaining them close to your body, while keeping your back flat, chest up, and core braced (your hips should remain higher than your knees).

Return to the starting position after a brief pause.

3) Dumbbell Lunge

Dumbbell lunges are an excellent compound exercise to develop stronger, more muscular legs at any level or for any purpose. Lunges are a unilateral exercise that can help you correct muscular imbalance in your legs. They help develop overall leg strength.

Instructions:

Stand while holding a pair of dumbbells at your sides, with your palms in and feet hip-width apart.

Take a large stride forward with your right foot, keeping your chest up.

Look forward, with you back flat and core engaged, and lower your body till your right thigh is parallel to the floor and left knee is bent at 90 degrees.

Return to the starting position after a brief pause.

Repeat, but this time take a step forward with your left foot. With each repetition, alternate sides.

4) Dumbbell Squat

Dumbbell squats are a fabulous lower body compound exercise that targets the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. When squatting, using dumbbells as resistance increases the strain on the working muscles of the hips, legs, and upper body.

Instructions:

Hold a pair of dumbbells by your sides, with palms facing in, feet shoulder-width apart, and toes pointing forward. This is your starting point.

Push your hips back, and bend your knees, lowering your body till your thighs are parallel to the floor while keeping your back flat, chest up, and core engaged.

Push yourself back up to the starting position after a brief pause.

5) Dumbbell Row

Dumbbell rows are an important back-building exercise for lifters, athletes, and general fitness enthusiasts alike. As they strengthen several muscle groups that retract the shoulder blades, the exercise can help improve back strength and posture.

Instructions:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart.

Brace your core, and hinge at the waist to drive your hips back.

Gently bend your knees, and lower your torso to almost parallel to the floor. To protect your lower back, keep your glutes engaged.

Allow the dumbbells to hang at arm's length, with your palms facing each other.

Keep your shoulders pulled back (do not slouch) by engaging your shoulder blades. This is your starting point.

Row the weights to your sides while squeezing your shoulder blades together, without shifting your body and maintaining your elbows tucked and back flat.

After a little pause, return the weights to their starting position.

Takeaway

Compound workouts are an excellent option when you're short on time and yet want to finish your workout. They work out a lot of muscles at the same time, offering you the benefit of building functional strength you may require in everyday life. These exercises are more applicable to real-world activities.

