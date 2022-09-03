5 Best Post-Gym Cooldown Exercises for Men

Cooldown exercises post-gym are crucial for keeping your body free from injury and pain. You must perform a few cooldown moves at the end of every workout session to ease yourself out of rigorous activity.

Post-workout exercises basically include stretches that lower the risk of injuries, reduce stress on your muscles, especially your heart, and promote good blood flow. They also bring your blood pressure, body temperature, and heart rate back to normal while relaxing your joints and muscles.

Incorporating just five to 10 minutes of cooldown or gentle mobility exercises into your workout routine can potentially help your body ease back to its original resting state. It will also help you to feel less achy and recover your muscles for the next day.

Seated single-leg hamstring stretch and 4 other great cooldown exercises post-gym

Do the following cooldown exercises slowly and at a controlled pace. Remember to breathe deeply for a good flow of oxygen and to release tension.

1) Standing figure four stretch

Muscles stretched: Hamstrings, hips, and glutes

Here's how to do this cooldown exercise correctly:

Stand up straight and then shift your entire weight to your left leg, keeping a little bend in your left knee.

Slowly pick up your right foot and bring it over your left knee. Lean your torso forward into a sitting position and hold until you feel a gentle stretch.

Lower your leg to the initial position and repeat with your other leg.

For more balance, you can do this exercise in front of a table or chair and hold onto it.

2) Lying torso stretch

Muscles stretched: Lower back and glutes

Here's how to do this cooldown exercise correctly:

Lie on your back on a smooth surface and bring both your knees towards your chest with your arms fully stretched to your sides.

Move your knees down to your right and look in the opposite direction. Hold the position and then return to the center.

Repeat the stretch on your other side.

3) Seated single-leg hamstring stretch

Muscles stretched: Hamstrings and calves

Here's how to do this cooldown exercise correctly:

Sit on a smooth surface or mat with one leg straight out in front of you and the other leg bent at your knee.

Keep the sole of your bent leg against the inner thigh of your straight leg. Extend your arms to reach forward until you touch your foot. If you are unable to touch your foot, simply stretch a bit and try to reach your knee.

Hold the stretch for some time and then switch legs.

4) Knee-to-chest stretch

Muscles stretched: Spine and glutes

Here's how to do this cooldown exercise correctly:

Lie down on your back and keep your legs straight with one knee bent.

Slowly pull your bent knee towards your stomach and chest. Wrap your arms around that leg or keep your hands on the back of your thighs or shin, whatever is comfortable.

Hold the position until you feel a nice stretch in your lower back.

Hold for a few seconds and then continue after switching legs.

5) Child’s pose

Muscles stretched: Back, hips, and thighs

Here's how to do this cooldown exercise correctly:

Kneel on a mat. With your legs and knees together, go into a sitting position on the back of your calves (with your knees bent). You can place a pillow or folded towel between the back of your calves and thighs to reduce the pressure on your knees.

Now slowly fold yourself over your thighs using your arms and lower your head on the floor. Make sure to keep contact between your thighs and calves. Try to stretch deeper for a more relaxed experience.

Takeaway

The aforementioned cooldown exercises are easy to perform and suitable for all fitness levels. Always remember to incorporate a few minutes of these exercises to give your body enough time to recover and ease back into the normal functioning of your daily life.

Allow yourself enough power to undertake these exercises. However, do not push your body beyond its limits. Stretch easily and gently. Avoid bouncing or jerking your way back into any posture.

If you experience any pain or discomfort, stop immediately, breathe deeply, and try to relax. If the pain persists, contact a doctor immediately and seek medical attention.

