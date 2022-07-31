5 Core Exercises for Beginners Over 50

A solid core will always support you, just as self-assurance, clean conscience and enduring companions.

Core exercises aren't just for athletes and anyone under 30. Seniors should regularly perform core strengthening exercises because maintaining an active lifestyle requires strengthening and sculpting activities for the midsection.

As you age, core stability becomes even more important. Your body is stabilised by a strong core, improving your posture and balance. Core exercises for seniors can reduce back pain, minimise falls and reduce their overreliance on others.

Core Exercises to Get Stronger for People Over 50

The core is more than just the visible abdominal muscles you see people flaunting on the beach. The back, hips, stomach and pelvis make up the core, which is needed to move, stabilise and sustain oneself comfortably.

Some of our favourite core exercises for beginners have been listed below. To maintain strong and healthy core muscles, try to perform these exercises every day. You can get a fabulous core workout in less than ten minutes by performing each exercise for 5–10 repetitions (per side). Let's get started:

1) Bent Knee Hollow Hold

It's important to exercise the underlying muscles that cover your internal organs and spine in addition to the superficial 'six pack' muscles when working out your abdominals. The bent knee hollow hold is one of the best core exercises to strengthen these muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Start by resting on your back, with your feet flat on the ground and arms by your sides.

Eliminate the lumbar curve in your spine by tightening your core by concentrating on bringing your navel and rib cage towards the floor and leveling your lower back against the ground.

Your chin should be tucked into your chest as you lift your arms and head off the floor. Keep your arms by your side at all times.

Your knees should be bent at 90 degrees when you lift your feet off the ground.

Hold the posture for one set for 12 seconds.

2) Bridge

The bridge is one of the excellent core exercises for building up a neglected area of your core. It focuses on the glute muscles, which are crucial for strong, stable and upright movement.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

With your neck, shoulders and buttocks on the ground, contract your abdominal muscles.

To get your hips to line up with your shoulders and knees, tighten your glutes, and lift yourself off the ground.

Hold for three long breaths before slowly bringing your hips slowly to the floor to complete one repetition.

3) Superman

The Superman is one of the fabulous back-strengthening core exercises. Your back muscles help you stand erect and are necessary for balance.

Here’s how to do the Superman:

Start by laying on your belly with your arms out in front of you.

Your head, shoulders, right arm and left leg should be raised about two inches off the ground as you contract your abdominal muscles.

To complete one repetition, lower the left arm and right leg simultaneously.

4) Segmental Rotation

The segmental rotation is one of the excellent core exercises for introducing a new movement pattern to your workout.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by lying on your back, placing your feet firmly on the ground, along with your hips, shoulders and head.

Your knees should be slowly lowered to the left after you contract your core.

Stretch as much as you can while feeling a little uncomfortable but not in excruciating agony.

Remain in the centre after three full breaths.

Repeat once on the right side.

5) Plank

Planks are one of the best core exercises. A plank exercise in your ab workout routine keeps your core steady and powerful.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by going down on all fours or your hands and knees. Sit on your forearms after lowering yourself, and extend your legs.

Set your neck and head in line with your back. Position your shoulders directly over your elbows.

Your abdominal muscles should be tight.

Take several long breaths while holding. As you gain strength, you can gradually increase the time.

Takeaway

You can adjust each of the aforementioned core exercises as per your level of activity.

Your ability to move freely and effortlessly, maintain good posture and avoid injury are all benefits of having a strong core. You can engage in all the physical activities and daily chores you enjoy, including walking around your neighborhood, playing golf and doing the laundry, if you have a strong core.

