5 Core Exercises for Runners

Core exercises for runners are an important aspect of fitness. As a runner, you must ensure that your core muscles are strong, as the muscle group plays a key role in the overall balance and stability required for the activity.

It'’s important to note that it’s absolutely acceptable to begin running even if you haven’t started core exercises. However, core exercises should find a place in your workout routine as you do more running.

Core Exercises for Runners

The following are five core exercises for runners you should focus on when you’re aiming to build a strong set of core muscles:

1) Plank

If you don’t want to do only one core exercise, it should be planks. It focuses on developing the core muscles and helps improve muscle endurance.

Moreover, you don’t need any equipments to do planks. You just need a mat (if you want to), and preferably use a cover for your elbows if you’re not using mats.

There are several advanced variations to the common plank, and it’s wise to add them to your core workout routine as you become stronger.

2) Superman Pose

The Superman pose is one of the core exercises for runners that focuses on strengthening the back.

It goes without saying that the upper body is involved in running movement. You must look to strengthen it overall using various core exercises. The Superman pose specifically focuses on strengthening the lower back, which absorbs the pressure every time you land on your foot during a run.

3) Crunch

A common core workout, crunches are beneficial for all athletes. They focus on strengthening the core muscles, but they focus more on the abdomen rather than the obliques.

You can begin with half-crunches, move to full crunches, and finally advance to weighted crunches. Ideally, you should be focusing on form first before going to advanced moves .

You can find a guide for doing crunches here.

4) Bicycle

The bicycle core exercise allows you to work on your abdomen and obliques because of the overall movement required.

When your leg stretches and you bring it back in, the abdomen muscles get worked on. Simultaneously, when you twist from the hips to touch your elbows to the knees, the obliques get worked on.

The bicycle is a good exercise to superset with planks.

5) Side Plank

Side planks are one of the core exercises for runners that focus on the obliques. However, that doesn't mean the other parts of the core muscles don't get strengthened.

While side planks have more impact on the obliques, they do help with overall development as well. You can find other exercises that work on the oblique muscles here.

Bottom Line

Core exercises for runners focus on strengthening the muscles for balance and stability. When you’re actually running, you don’t need to engage your core too intensely, as that could lead to cramps.

However, it’s wise to engage the core muscles to a degree where you find the right balance and stability during the running session.

